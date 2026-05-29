₹16 lakh/month: Sonakshi Sinha leases Bandra flat to Kuwait Consul General

In one of the most high-profile luxury residential deals of the year, Bollywood actress Sonakshi S. Sinha has leased her sprawling Bandra West apartment to the Consulate General for the State of Kuwait for a monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh.

Official property registration documents finalized on May 25, 2026, reveal that the sea-facing premium flat, located on the 26th floor of the ultra-luxury residential tower 81 Aureate on K.C. Marg, has been secured as the official residence for the Kuwaiti Consul General, as per documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate firm.

The ocean-view skyscraper is well-known for housing corporate tycoons and high-profile celebrities. According to the registered Leave and License agreement, the flat features a massive carpet area of 4,350 square feet, along with an additional 27-square-foot dedicated servant’s toilet area.

The Rent Breakdown The financial details of the transaction reflect the premium real estate values commanding Mumbai's Reclamation zone Monthly Rental: The Consulate will pay ₹16,00,000 (Sixteen Lakh Rupees) per month. Annual Total: The aggregate rental yield for the 12-month tenure amounts to ₹1,92,00,000 . Payment Terms: Under the diplomatic agreement, the total annual consideration of ₹1.92 crore was paid by the licensee completely in advance at the time of the execution of the agreement. Diplomatic Use and Conditions The luxury flat has been rented specifically to serve as the residential accommodation for His Excellency Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz (the Consul General for the State of Kuwait in Mumbai), alongside his family members and personal servant staff.