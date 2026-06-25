₹170-cr Dadar redevelopment deal includes cash, flats parking for landowner

Standard Industries Ltd has assigned the development rights of a prime land parcel in Dadar West to Prabhadevi Developer for ₹169.51 crore, marking one of the significant redevelopment transactions in Mumbai's island city this year, showed property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Property registration documents show that the transaction pertains to Plot No. 1214 of Town Planning Scheme (TPS) No. IV of Mahim, located on Kashinath Dhuru Marg, Dadar West. The deed was registered on May 22, 2026, with stamp duty of ₹9.05 crore paid on the transaction.

The redevelopment agreement covers a 1,937.30-square metre plot currently occupied by Stanrose Apartment. Besides the cash consideration, the landowner will receive 25,774.61 sq ft of residential RERA carpet area in the redeveloped project along with 16 car parking spaces, comprising eight surface parking slots and four parking stack systems accommodating eight cars.

The transaction was executed through a Deed of Assignment of Development Rights, under which Standard Industries has transferred irrevocable development rights for the property to Prabhadevi Developer. Documents filed with the Maharashtra Stamp Authority indicate that the redevelopment proposal envisages a total permissible built-up area of 10,461.42 square metres under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. Of this, around 2,634.95 square metres will be allocated to the landowner, while the balance development potential will accrue to the developer. For stamp duty purposes, authorities assessed the owner's entitlement—including the cash consideration, apartments, parking and other development-related benefits—at around ₹181.02 crore, higher than the developer's share, resulting in stamp duty being levied on this valuation.