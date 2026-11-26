India's housing market is taking longer to absorb unsold homes, with properties in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad potentially requiring around two years to sell at the current pace, according to Knight Frank India's latest residential market assessment.

"While overall unsold inventory remained stable in NCR, the absorption period has lengthened as average sales eased by 8%, primarily owing to demand moderation in the luxury housing category of INR 5-10 crores," said the report.

The property consultant's Quarters to Sell (QTS) measure, which estimates how long existing unsold inventory would take to clear at the average sales rate of the past eight quarters, has increased across several major markets.

Across India's eight leading residential markets, the average QTS rose to 6.1 quarters, or around 1.52 years, in the third quarter of 2026. This compares with 5.8 quarters, or 1.45 years, in the same period last year. While the increase is modest, it marks a reversal from the eight-year low recorded in Q3 2025. The average inventory absorption period remains below the seven to 11 quarters seen between 2018 and 2021. But the latest data suggests that the pace of housing sales is no longer keeping up as comfortably with new supply in some cities. Ahmedabad and Delhi-NCR emerge as the biggest concerns

Ahmedabad recorded the highest inventory overhang among the eight cities, with its QTS increasing to 8.2 quarters, or 2.05 years, in Q3 2026 from 7.8 quarters a year earlier. The problem is largely one of supply. Developers launched new projects faster than buyers absorbed homes, pushing unsold inventory up 9% over the year. Average sales, meanwhile, increased by only 3%. Delhi-NCR was close behind, with QTS rising to eight quarters, or two years, from 7.3 quarters in Q3 2025. Unlike Ahmedabad, unsold inventory in NCR remained stable. However, average sales fell 8%, lengthening the time needed to clear the existing stock. Knight Frank attributed the moderation primarily to softer demand in the luxury housing segment priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore.

This is an important signal for the market: even where inventory is not rising sharply, a slowdown in sales can stretch the time developers need to sell their homes. “Despite a marginal increase in Quarters to Sell, the Indian residential market, with an average QTS of 6.1 quarters, continues to demonstrate resilience. While NCR and Ahmedabad are witnessing longer absorption periods, QTS across the other six markets ranges from 4.3 to 6.4 quarters, signalling that the Indian residential market's fundamentals remain sound," said "Gulam Zia, International Partner, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India. Bengaluru's unsold homes jump 21%

Bengaluru recorded the sharpest annual increase in unsold residential inventory among the major markets. Its QTS rose from 4.6 quarters, or 1.15 years, in Q3 2025 to 5.5 quarters, or 1.37 years, in Q3 2026. Unsold inventory increased 21% over the year, while average sales remained steady. The rise indicates that new residential launches have outpaced buyer absorption by a wide margin. Pune is also seeing a similar, though less pronounced, trend. Its QTS increased from four quarters to 4.7 quarters, or around 1.17 years. Unsold inventory in Pune rose 16%, while average sales eased 1%. Hyderabad's QTS increased from 5.8 quarters to 6.1 quarters. New launches remained ahead of sales, lifting unsold inventory by 7%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales.

Together, these markets highlight a growing challenge for developers: launching more homes does not necessarily translate into faster sales. Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata show better absorption Not every market is experiencing a slowdown. Mumbai's QTS declined to 6.4 quarters, or 1.6 years, from 6.6 quarters a year earlier. Sales outpaced new launches, reducing unsold inventory by 2%. Average sales rose 2% over the 12-month period. Chennai also improved, with QTS falling to 4.4 quarters from 4.5 quarters. Average sales increased 8%, outpacing a 6% rise in unsold inventory. Kolkata recorded the lowest QTS among the eight cities at 4.3 quarters, or around 1.07 years. The city's unsold inventory declined 10% over the year, while average sales remained steady. A more disciplined supply of new homes helped sales outpace launches.