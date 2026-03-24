25% returns over 5 years, but 1-year gains falter in mid, small-cap funds

Mid- and small-cap mutual funds have emerged as the fastest-growing segments in India’s mutual fund industry, with assets expanding at a sharp pace over the past five years—even as rising market volatility is now prompting caution among investors.

According to data analysed by ICRA Analytics, assets under management (AUM) of mid-cap funds grew at a 5-year CAGR of 32.41% to reach ₹4.62 lakh crore in February 2026, up from ₹1.13 lakh crore in February 2021.

Small-cap funds have grown even faster, clocking a CAGR of 39.93%, with AUM rising to ₹3.64 lakh crore from ₹67,764 crore over the same period.

Strong inflows signal continued investor interest Despite recent market uncertainty, investor interest remains robust. Mid-cap funds saw net inflows of ₹4,003 crore in February 2026 Small-cap funds attracted ₹3,881 crore This marks a sharp turnaround from February 2021, when both categories witnessed net outflows. The steady inflows highlight continued retail participation, particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs), even as markets remain volatile. Five-year returns drive popularity The surge in AUM has been largely driven by strong long-term returns. Several top-performing funds have delivered over 20–25% annualised returns over five years, including:

Mid-cap funds like Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund (25.1%) and HDFC Mid Cap Fund (24.6%) Small-cap funds such as Quant Small Cap Fund (26.4%) and Nippon India Small Cap Fund (25.4%) Data as on Feb 27, 2026, Less than 1-year Absolute returns, Greater than or Equal to 1 year Compound Annualized returns. Top 10 funds based on 5-year CAGR return These returns have significantly outpaced large-cap funds and traditional fixed-income options, attracting investors seeking higher growth. "The ongoing geo-political tensions and recent foreign fund outflow from Indian equity markets may impact the performance of mid and small cap funds in near term. Investors of mid and small-cap mutual funds are expected to adopt a cautious stance amid the ongoing market volatility.