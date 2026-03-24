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25% returns over 5 years, but 1-year gains falter in mid, small-cap funds

Net inflows into mid cap and small cap funds stood at Rs. 4,003 crore and Rs. 3,881 crore in Feb-26

Mutual fund
Mutual fund
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:34 AM IST
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Mid- and small-cap mutual funds have emerged as the fastest-growing segments in India’s mutual fund industry, with assets expanding at a sharp pace over the past five years—even as rising market volatility is now prompting caution among investors.
 
According to data analysed by ICRA Analytics, assets under management (AUM) of mid-cap funds grew at a 5-year CAGR of 32.41% to reach ₹4.62 lakh crore in February 2026, up from ₹1.13 lakh crore in February 2021.
 
Small-cap funds have grown even faster, clocking a CAGR of 39.93%, with AUM rising to ₹3.64 lakh crore from ₹67,764 crore over the same period.
 
Strong inflows signal continued investor interest
 
Despite recent market uncertainty, investor interest remains robust.
 
Mid-cap funds saw net inflows of ₹4,003 crore in February 2026
 
Small-cap funds attracted ₹3,881 crore
 
This marks a sharp turnaround from February 2021, when both categories witnessed net outflows.
 
The steady inflows highlight continued retail participation, particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs), even as markets remain volatile.
 
Five-year returns drive popularity
 
The surge in AUM has been largely driven by strong long-term returns.
 
Several top-performing funds have delivered over 20–25% annualised returns over five years, including:
 
Mid-cap funds like Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund (25.1%) and HDFC Mid Cap Fund (24.6%)
 
Small-cap funds such as Quant Small Cap Fund (26.4%) and Nippon India Small Cap Fund (25.4%)
 
These returns have significantly outpaced large-cap funds and traditional fixed-income options, attracting investors seeking higher growth. 
Data as on Feb 27, 2026, Less than 1-year Absolute returns, Greater than or Equal to 1 year Compound Annualized returns. Top 10 funds based on 5-year CAGR return
 
"The ongoing geo-political tensions and recent foreign fund outflow from Indian equity markets may impact the performance of mid and small cap funds in near term. Investors of mid and small-cap mutual funds are expected to adopt a cautious stance amid the ongoing market volatility.
 
Disciplined investing through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) and a long investment horizon can help investors benefit from compounding. Retail participation in mutual fund industry through SIP channel witnessed sustained momentum. The overall SIP inflows in February 2026 witnessed a strong growth with contributions increasing by nearly 14.79 per cent at Rs 29,845 crore as compared with Rs 25,999 crore in February 2025," said the report by Icra Analytics.
 
Long-term returns remain strong
 
Data for top-performing schemes shows that both mid-cap and small-cap funds have delivered robust returns over the past five years:
 
  • Quant Small Cap Fund: 26.4% (5-year CAGR)
  • Nippon India Small Cap Fund: 25.5%
  • Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund: 25.1%
  • HDFC Mid Cap Fund: 24.6%
 
Even other funds in the category have delivered 22–24% returns, significantly outperforming large-cap funds and traditional investment options.
 
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

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