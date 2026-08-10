₹271 crore for one penthouse: DLF's The Dahlias sets new luxury benchmark

Gurugram's luxury housing market has entered a new price bracket, with entrepreneur Manav Sardana buying a penthouse at DLF's The Dahlias for ₹271 crore, making it one of India's most expensive single-unit residential transactions.

More striking is the price on a carpet-area basis. The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft. At ₹271 crore, the transaction works out to around ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super-area basis and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.

Two people aware of the transaction said the deal is the costliest single-unit residential transaction in the country. DLF declined to comment on the transaction.

The distinction between the headline value and the per-square-foot price is important The ₹271-crore ticket does not make the deal India's largest residential transaction — Mumbai has recorded larger purchases involving multiple homes or very large combined residences. What makes the Sardana transaction notable is that the entire amount relates to a single residential unit, and its carpet-area price places it among the country's most expensive homes on a per-square-foot basis. Highlighting the demand for DLF's Super luxury offerings, DLF's Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Aakash Ohri said the company's flagship project The Dahlias continues to attract buyers from well beyond the National Capital Region. According to him, 25-30% of Dahlias sales are now coming from buyers across the rest of India and non-resident Indians (NRIs). The ₹271-crore ticket does not make the deal India's largest residential transaction — Mumbai has recorded larger purchases involving multiple homes or very large combined residences. What makes the Sardana transaction notable is that the entire amount relates to a single residential unit, and its carpet-area price places it among the country's most expensive homes on a per-square-foot basis.

He added that The Dahlias is now witnessing price realisations of over ₹1 lakh per sq ft, with residences on higher floors commanding ₹1.20 lakh-₹1.25 lakh per sq ft. The project's entry-level pricing has also crossed ₹100 crore, while premium residences are now priced at ₹160-170 crore, reflecting sustained demand in the ultra-luxury housing segment. "We have interest from all over the country and outside for Dahlias now. Almost over 25%-30% of our business now is coming from rest of India and outside, which is NRI," Ohri said during the analyst call. Gurugram enters Mumbai's trophy-home territory

Mumbai continues to dominate India's ultra-luxury residential market, particularly in locations such as Worli, Malabar Hill and South Mumbai's sea-facing developments. Recent deals include USV chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari's purchase of two sea-facing duplexes at Naman Xana in Worli for ₹639 crore. The combined area was around 22,572 sq ft. Industrialist JP Taparia had earlier bought a roughly 27,160 sq ft triplex in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for ₹369 crore. These transactions are larger in absolute value, but several involved multiple floors or multiple residential units. The Dahlias transaction is notable because ₹271 crore has been paid for one penthouse.

On a carpet-area basis, the Sardana purchase at nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft is also higher than the approximately ₹1.8 lakh per sq ft recorded in Rishi Parti's ₹190-crore penthouse purchase at DLF's The Camellias in December 2024.That does not necessarily mean Gurugram has overtaken Mumbai in overall residential pricing. Mumbai still has a deeper market for trophy homes, particularly in established sea-facing neighbourhoods. But the transaction shows how far pricing for the very top end of Gurugram's residential market has moved. From The Camellias to The Dahlias The latest transaction also marks another milestone in DLF's Golf Links residential ecosystem.

Before The Dahlias, DLF's The Camellias had already established Golf Course Road as one of India's most prominent ultra-luxury residential addresses. In December 2024, Rishi Parti, founder of Info-X Software Technology, bought a 16,290 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for ₹190 crore. The transaction was registered for ₹190 crore and attracted ₹13.3 crore in stamp duty. On a carpet-area basis, the deal worked out to about ₹1.8 lakh per sq ft. The Camellias has also seen other large transactions, including an approximately ₹114-crore sale of an 11,000 sq ft apartment and a ₹95-crore purchase in 2024.

The progression from those transactions to a ₹271-crore single penthouse at The Dahlias points to a sharp escalation in the pricing of Gurugram's most exclusive homes. The Dahlias is built for the ultra-rich The scale of The Dahlias helps explain the concentration of such transactions. Located in DLF Phase 5 on Golf Course Road, the project spans about 17 acres and comprises 420 residences across eight towers and 29 levels. The development has around 7.5 million sq ft of development potential and includes 15 duplex penthouses. DLF launched the project in October 2024 and generated ₹11,816 crore of sales from 173 residences in its initial phase. The company subsequently continued selling the project in phases.

The homes themselves are unusually large. Apartment sizes start at around 10,000 sq ft, while the penthouses can extend to nearly 19,000 sq ft. Earlier sales included two penthouses priced at ₹150 crore each. The latest ₹271-crore transaction therefore represents a significant jump even within a project where ₹100 crore-plus homes are becoming increasingly common. The Sardana purchase is not the first extraordinary transaction at The Dahlias In October 2025, a Delhi-NCR business family acquired four apartments in the project for close to ₹380 crore. The four residences together covered more than 35,000 sq ft. The buyer was reportedly already a resident of The Camellias and was looking for a larger home.

The Dahlias has also attracted buyers from outside the traditional Delhi-NCR business community. Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bought an apartment in the project for about ₹69 crore, while veteran investor Madhusudan Kela purchased a 6,233 sq ft carpet-area apartment for ₹120.71 crore in 2026. Kela's purchase itself worked out to almost ₹2 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, underlining how quickly the project's pricing has moved into the territory of Mumbai's most expensive addresses. Why are buyers paying ₹100-200 crore for apartments? The answer is not simply about square footage. At this end of the market, buyers are paying for a combination of location, scarcity, privacy, security, amenities, views, brand and the ability to own a very large home within a managed luxury development.

Gurugram's Golf Course Road has also developed into a concentrated luxury residential corridor. The Dahlias forms part of DLF's larger DLF5 Golf Links community, alongside The Camellias, The Aralias and The Magnolias. For India's ultra-high-net-worth families, such projects can offer an alternative to buying a large standalone property in Lutyens' Delhi or a farmhouse on the outskirts of the capital. The ₹380-crore Dahlias transaction, for instance, came after the buyer had reportedly considered a bungalow or farmhouse in Lutyens' Delhi. Gurugram's luxury market is getting deeper The rise in prices at The Dahlias is taking place against a broader expansion of Gurugram's high-end housing market.

According to a 2026 report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix, Gurugram recorded ₹24,120 crore of residential transactions in homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025. For developers, this has created an incentive to launch projects aimed specifically at the ultra-rich, with much larger apartments, fewer units and significantly higher ticket sizes. DLF's luxury strategy The Dahlias has also become an important project for DLF's residential business. The company expects the project to generate more than ₹40,000 crore in revenue and had sold more than 60% of its inventory by June 2026, according to reports citing company and transaction data. The project had recorded sales of ₹18,569 crore over its first 18 months.

DLF’s Dahlias: How Gurugram created a ₹100-crore-plus luxury housing market DLF's overall sales bookings, however, are spread across a much broader residential portfolio. The company reported ₹20,143 crore in sales bookings in FY26, compared with ₹21,223 crore in FY25, and has guided for around ₹20,000 crore in FY27. From ₹69 crore to ₹271 crore in a little over a year The sequence of transactions at The Dahlias captures the acceleration particularly well. Shikhar Dhawan's purchase was around ₹69 crore. Two penthouses were initially sold at around ₹150 crore each. A four-apartment transaction later reached ₹380 crore, while Kela bought an apartment for ₹120.71 crore.