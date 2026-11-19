Actor Aamir Khan has leased three apartments in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh, according to property registration details dated November 12, 2026.

The apartments are located in Seasons Trimurti, on North Avenue in Santacruz West. The three units — one measuring 6,200 sq ft and two measuring 3,000 sq ft each — have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft. The agreements have been signed with Seasons Avenues Properties as the licensor, according to CRE Matrix.

The largest apartment commands a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh. The other two apartments have monthly rents of ₹9 lakh each.

The combined security deposit is ₹38 lakh, equivalent to one month's rent, while the three apartments come with nine car parking spaces. The agreements have a tenure of 48 months, beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030. The rent will increase by 5% annually. At the initial monthly rent, the annual rental outgo works out to ₹4.56 crore. Assuming the 5% escalation applies at the beginning of each subsequent year, the total rent over the four-year period would be approximately ₹19.65 crore. A growing rental commitment The latest lease comes after Khan rented four apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill neighbourhood in 2025 for a combined monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh.