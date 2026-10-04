30 and plan to start investing? What to do in the first of your plans

If you are 30 and haven’t started investing yet, you are not as behind as you think. But the first year is not about picking the right fund or timing the market. It’s about understanding where you stand, building a base, and making a few simple moves in the right order. What you do first depends on your income, your goals, and how stable your life feels right now.

Here is your step-by-step roadmap for the next 12 months.

Set goals, timelines, and risk

Before you start investing , define your goals, timelines, and the level of risk you can handle.

Build a buffer

If you have no savings or carry high-interest debt (like credit card debt or personal loans), then your first year is not about investing. You need to build a buffer.

Once you have three to six months of expenses saved, you can start focusing on investments for growth. Time horizon Each goal should have a timeline: Short-term (Under 3 years): Buying a car, saving for a wedding, or a house down payment. Long-term (5 to 25+ years): Building a retirement corpus or a fund for a future child's higher education. Risk profile Imagine putting Rs 10,000 into the market. Next month, a global event will take place, and your account will show Rs 8,000. If that makes you anxious or tempted to sell, then you have a low-risk profile.

If you accept that the market fluctuates and can wait for recovery, you have a moderate-to-high risk profile. How do the products work? You must divide your investments into three buckets:

Liquidity (easy access to money)

Stability (safer and more predictable returns)

Growth (higher long-term growth potential)

Short-term and stability assets If your goal is less than three years away, or if you have zero risk tolerance, you stay out of the stock market. You use Fixed Deposits (FDs) or Liquid Mutual Funds. How do they work? In an FD, you keep your money with a bank for a fixed period and earn a guaranteed interest rate. Liquid funds invest in low-risk instruments designed to protect your money while offering modest returns (currently around 6.5-7.5 per cent). These options will not make you rich quickly, but they help keep your money stable and easily accessible when needed.

Long-term and growth assets If you are investing for the long term, such as building a retirement fund by age 58, you need your money to keep up with inflation. That means you must enter the equity market via mutual funds How do they work? Instead of trying to pick individual stocks, you buy a mutual fund. A professional fund manager pools money from thousands of investors and buys a basket of 50 to 100 stocks.

For a 30-year-old beginner, Index Funds offer an easy entry point. An index fund tracks the top 50 largest companies in India (the Nifty 50). If these companies grow over the decade, your money grows with them. For example, Rohan is a 30-year-old earning Rs 80,000 a month after tax. He has an emergency fund. He wants to save for retirement but also buy a car in two years. His allocation should look like this:

Short-term goal (Car): Rs 15,000 per month into a recurring deposit or liquid fund.

Rs 15,000 per month into a recurring deposit or liquid fund. Growth (Retirement): Rs 15,000 per month via a SIP into a Nifty 50 Index Fund.

Rs 15,000 per month via a SIP into a Nifty 50 Index Fund. Maintenance: Reviewing, rebalancing, and avoiding traps Once your automated monthly investments are set up, your main job in the first year is to do nothing for the first 11 months. At Month 12, you perform your annual maintenance. How to review and rebalance Look at your target asset allocation. Let's say you decided on a simple split: 60 per cent in growth (Equity Mutual Funds) and 40 per cent in stability (Fixed Income/PPF). If the stock market has a fantastic year, your equity might grow to represent 70 per cent of your total wealth.

Rebalancing means selling a small portion (10 per cent) of your equity fund and moving it to your stable fund to restore your portfolio to its target 60/40 split. This forces you to automatically sell high and buy low. Common first-year mistakes: Checking your portfolio daily increases anxiety and can lead to emotional decisions. Review it once every three months. Your colleague might brag about making 50 per cent returns on a crypto coin or a micro-cap stock. Ignore the noise. Higher returns usually come with higher risk. As a beginner, your goal is to build the habit of investing consistently, not gambling.

FAQs Where should a beginner start? Start by buying health and term insurance, and save six months of expenses in a separate bank account as an emergency fund. Once you build a safety net, start investing in mutual funds. How much should be allocated to growth, stability, and liquidity? Keep your liquidity (emergency cash) completely separate. For your actual investments, a simple rule for a 30-year-old is to allocate 70 per cent to growth (equity mutual funds) and 30 per cent to stability (fixed deposits or PPF). What return numbers are actually useful, and what do they hide? One-year returns are misleading because they hide the market’s daily ups and downs. Instead, look at the Compound Annual Growth Rate over five to 10 years, which shows the real average growth rate, around 11 to 13 per cent for long-term Indian index funds.