$5 trillion in gold: Why India feels richer-but is not growing its wealth

Gold has always been India’s favourite asset—but a new report by Kotak Institutional Equities suggests that while rising gold prices are making households feel richer, they may not actually be helping long-term wealth creation or the broader economy.

In fact, Indian households now hold gold worth nearly $5 trillion (₹400+ lakh crore)—equivalent to about 125% of India’s GDP. This makes gold one of the largest components of household wealth in the country.

Why Indians feel richer—but aren’t necessarily spending more

With gold prices rising sharply in recent months, the value of gold held by households has jumped significantly.

In theory, this should make people feel wealthier and spend more. But the data suggests otherwise. Historically, there has been little correlation between rising gold prices and increased consumption, meaning people don’t necessarily spend more just because their gold becomes more valuable. One key reason: a large portion of gold is held by lower-income households, who may not change their spending habits even if prices rise. Gold is wealth—but not productive wealth Gold plays multiple roles in Indian households: Store of value

Store of wealth (often informal)

Jewellery But unlike financial assets such as stocks, mutual funds or businesses, gold does not generate income or create economic activity.

"The value of the stock of gold with Indian households stands at a whopping $5 tn (125% of GDP) and has gone up sharply in the past few months on the back of a sharp increase in gold prices. The growth in value of household gold stock was a lot more moderate in the previous decade. The value of stock of gold with households is now a sizable 65% of the non-property stock of wealth with Indian households," noted the Kotak report. The only way gold becomes “productive” is through gold loans, where households pledge gold to borrow money. However, even this is limited:

Gold loans form only about 5.5% of total loans

About 12% of retail loans This means most of India’s gold wealth is largely lying idle. The hidden cost: Money moving out of the system One of the biggest concerns highlighted in the report is what happens when people buy gold. When households invest in gold, they are essentially moving money out of financial assets like bank deposits and into physical assets. This has wider economic consequences: Less money available in banks

Slower deposit growth

Lower liquidity in the financial system

In simple terms, money that could have been used for loans, businesses or investments gets locked in gold. Massive imports, big impact

India imports most of its gold—and that has a major impact on the economy. Over the past decade and a half: India’s gold and precious stone imports total around $500 billion

This is 2.5 times higher than foreign investor (FPI) inflows

It is also about 85% of total foreign inflows (FPI + FDI) This effectively means that a large portion of foreign money coming into India is being used to buy gold—and then locked away. Gold vs other assets: Where is your money going? The report highlights that gold now makes up about: 65% of non-property household wealth

And is larger than combined financial savings in some cases This raises an important question for investors:

Are you over-invested in gold? While gold provides safety, it may come at the cost of missing out on higher-return, productive assets like: Equities (stocks, mutual funds) Fixed income instruments Real estate Gold loans are rising—but still small There is one area where gold is becoming more useful—gold loans. Gold loan assets under management (AUM) have grown sharply: From around ₹2–3 lakh crore a decade ago To about ₹12 lakh crore by FY2025 But despite this growth, gold loans remain a small part of the overall financial system. What this means for you

For individual investors, the report offers some clear lessons: 1. Gold is good—but not enough Gold can protect against inflation and uncertainty, but it should not dominate your portfolio. 2. It doesn’t generate income Unlike stocks or mutual funds, gold does not provide dividends or compounding returns. 3. It’s best used for diversification Financial planners typically recommend limiting gold to 5–10% of your portfolio. 4. Consider financial gold Instead of physical gold, options like: Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) can offer better liquidity and additional benefits like interest (in SGBs).

The bigger picture The report calls India’s gold story a “Midas touch”—it makes households feel richer, but comes with hidden downsides. While gold continues to hold emotional and cultural value, its economic role remains limited unless it is actively used in the financial system. When households buy gold, they are effectively converting financial savings—such as bank deposits—into physical assets. This reduces the pool of funds available within the financial system, limiting banks’ ability to lend and slowing the overall flow of credit in the economy. Since most of India’s gold is imported, this shift also results in an outflow of capital from the country. In effect, household savings are being used to pay for imports, which puts pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves and reduces liquidity in the system unless offset by central bank action. The scale of this phenomenon is substantial: India’s gold and precious stone imports have totalled around $500 billion over the past decade and a half—far exceeding foreign portfolio inflows and nearly matching the combined inflows of foreign direct and portfolio investment. In simple terms, a large portion of the money entering India is being diverted into gold and then locked away.