5-year low for retail, record high for MFs: Who owns India's markets now?

The share of individual investors (retail + HNIs) in NSE-listed companies has fallen to a 5-year low of 9.11% as on March 31, 2026, even as mutual funds have surged to a record 11.46%—their highest ever and ahead of direct retail ownership. At the same time, foreign investors have retreated to a 14-year low of 16.13%, while domestic institutions pumped in ₹2.51 lakh crore in a single quarter, firmly taking control of market flows, shows data analysed by primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group.

The result: a structural transition where retail investors are exiting direct stock picking, and domestic institutional money—fuelled by SIPs—is becoming the dominant force in Indian equities.

"The share of individual investors (retail and High Net Worth Individual (HNI) combined) in companies listed on NSE declined to a 5-year low of 9.11 per cent as on March 31, 2026, down from 9.28 per cent as on December 31, 2025, as per primeinfobase.com. While the share of retail investors came down from 7.25 per cent to 7.12 per cent, the share of HNI investors decreased from 2.03 per cent to 1.99 per cent during the quarter. Individual investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 13,134 crore during the quarter. According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, this is indicative of growing maturity of individual investors who are now increasingly preferring to invest through a professional fund manager via Mutual Funds rather than investing in stocks directly.

To provide some context about the shift, in March 2012, the share of MFs was 3.21 per cent while the share of individual investors was 8.51 per cent. 14 years later, while the share of individual investors has remained broadly the same at 9.11 per cent, the share of MFs has rocketed to 11.46 per cent. Meanwhile, the share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) further declined to a 14-year low of 16.13 per cent as on March 31, 2026 (from 16.60 per cent as on December 31, 2025). MFs have continued to narrow the gap with FIIs with the gap in their share declining by a huge 83 basis points in the quarter ending March 31, 2026 to reach just 4.67 per cent.

The gap has nearly halved in the last two years alone from 9.34 per cent as on December 31, 2023. At its peak, the gap was 17.14 per cent on March 31, 2015 with FII share at 20.70 per cent and MF share at just 3.56 per cent. According to Haldea, the balance of ownership continues to tilt inward, reinforcing the market’s growing atmanirbharta (self-reliance), with MFs alone set to overtake FIIs in the coming quarters. This trend started with demonetisation in 2016, accelerated during Covid years and has further increased in the last year and a half due to geopolitical issues and valuation concerns of FIIs, amongst others.

MFs, flush with retail money coming through SIPs, invested Rs 1.42 lakh crore during the quarter on a net basis with FII outflows at Rs 1,31,122 crore (outflow of Rs 1,41,141 crore in secondary market and inflow of Rs 10,019 crore in primary market). Mutual funds hit record ownership—11.46% At the same time: Mutual fund (MF) share rose to an all-time high of 11.46% Up from 11.10% in December 2025 Marking the 11th consecutive quarter of increase To understand the scale of this shift: In 2012: MF share: 3.21% Individual share: 8.51% In 2026:

MF share: 11.46% Individual share: 9.11% Mutual funds have more than tripled their market share in 14 years Retail ownership has remained largely flat Domestic money is replacing foreign dominance Another major shift: FII share fell to a 14-year low of 16.13% Down from 16.60% in the previous quarter Meanwhile: Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) share rose to a record 19.24% Up from 18.72% DIIs have now clearly overtaken FIIs On the back of the rise in the share of MFs, and after having already overtaken FIIs in the quarter ending March 2025, the share of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also reached yet another all-time high of 19.24 per cent as on March 31, 2026, up from 18.72 per cent as on December 31, 2025, with a net investment of Rs 2.51 lakh crore during the quarter. While MFs of course played a key role, Insurance companies, Banks and AIFs also played their part with net buy amounts of Rs 28,784 crore, Rs 1,621 crore and Rs 512 crore respectively during the quarter.

According to Haldea, for years, FIIs had been the largest non-promoter shareholder category in the Indian market with their investment decisions having a huge bearing on the overall direction of the market. This is no longer the case. DIIs along with retail & HNIs have played a strong countervailing role with their combined share reaching an all-time high of 28.34 per cent as on March 31, 2026. While FIIs continue to remain an important constituent, their stranglehold on the Indian capital market has come down. DIIs increased their allocation most to Healthcare (from 6.19 per cent of their total holding as on December 31, 2025 to 6.93 per cent of their total holding as on March 31, 2026) while they decreased their allocation most to Information Technology (8.45 to 7.55). FIIs increased their allocation most to Commodities (7.27 to 8.07) while decreasing their allocation most to Financial Services (31.85 to 30.75).

The share of private promoters decreased to a 9-year low of 40.58 per cent as on March 31, 2026. Over the last 4 years alone, their share has fallen by a huge 464 basis points from 45.22 per cent on December 31, 2021. While ‘Indian’ private promoters share has gone down from 36.81 per cent to 32.12 per cent, ‘foreign’ promoters’ share has gone up marginally from 8.40 per cent to 8.46 per cent during this period. Meanwhile, the share of the Government (as promoter) in companies listed on NSE increased to 9.42 per cent from 8.96 per cent during the quarter.

There were 35 companies in which the trinity of Promoters, FIIs and DIIs all increased their stake during the quarter these being (in descending order by market capitalisation) GMR Airports, Nava, Gabriel, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Tega Industries, Godrej Agrovet, NCC, Ramkrishna Forgings, Maharashtra Seamless, KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration, Inox Green Energy Services, Rategain Travel Technologies, Pilani Investment & Industries, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Stylam Industries, Ram Ratna Wires, Windsor Machines, Mayur Uniquoters, Fischer Medical Ventures, Arkade Developers, Rajratan Global Wire, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Ador Welding, Racl Geartech, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Kross, Diffusion Engineers, Suraj Estate Developers, Paramount Communications, Borosil Scientific, Gem Aromatics, Commercial Syn Bags, International Conveyors and Nureca and Power & Instrumentation.

The narrowing gap: A turning point Gap between FIIs and MFs: just 4.67% now Down from: 9.34% in Dec 2023 17.14% at peak in 2015 This gap has halved in just two years The implication: Mutual funds alone may soon overtake FIIs The money flow tells the real story During the March 2026 quarter: Mutual funds (via DIIs) invested: ₹1.42 lakh crore (net) FIIs pulled out: ₹1.31 lakh crore (net outflows) Total DII investment: ₹2.51 lakh crore net buying Breakdown: Insurance companies: ₹28,784 crore Banks: ₹1,621 crore AIFs: ₹512 crore Domestic money is now anchoring the market