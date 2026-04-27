₹6 Crore in London vs India: Viral post sparks property price debate

A London-based Indian tech professional’s post comparing a suburban UK house with Indian homes at similar prices has triggered a fresh round of debate on real estate valuations.

Arnav Gupta, an engineering manager, shared a photograph of a house in Wembley, London, listed at around £0.5 million (about Rs 6 crore). The property, a single-storey home with a sloping roof, bay windows and a sizeable backyard, appeared far more spacious than what buyers typically get in Indian metros at that price point.

“This house is less than Rs 5 crore… less than 30 minutes commute to central London. Indian property markets make no sense to me after seeing the market here,” Gupta wrote in his post.

The claim quickly drew attention, with many users comparing it to compact apartments in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where Rs 5–6 crore often buys a high-rise flat with limited space. Social media reactions split The post triggered mixed reactions, with some agreeing that Indian real estate appears disproportionately expensive for the space offered. “That’s really pretty. Already a fan of the landscaping,” one user commented, reacting to the greenery and open layout of the house. Others, however, questioned the comparison and pointed out gaps in the claim. Some noted that the price quoted could be closer to Rs 6.3 crore based on exchange rates, while others highlighted that the location, Wembley, in London’s Zone 4—may not be directly comparable to prime Indian city centres.

A few users also challenged the broader conclusion. “Prices are based on demand and supply in India. This subtle point is missed by many,” one comment read. Context behind the comparison Gupta later clarified that he had come across the property while running in the neighbourhood and looked it up online, adding that he was neither buying nor selling it. The discussion also expanded beyond pricing to lifestyle trade-offs. One user, who had lived in London, described the deal as a “steal” but added that income-to-property dynamics in India could still be more favourable for certain professionals.