₹60 crore deal: Kalpataru sells luxury flat in Mumbai's premium Lower Parel

A luxury apartment in Mumbai’s premium Lower Parel has been sold for over ₹60 crore by businessmen Shirish and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties, show documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Property registration documents show that Flat No. 452 in Wing A of Kalpataru One was purchased by Shirish Poonglia and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties for a total consideration value of ₹60.39 crore. The transaction was registered on March 25, 2026.

Deal Snapshot

Property: Wing A, Kalpataru One

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

Carpet area: 6,299 sq ft

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Balcony area: 638 sq ft

Total consideration: ₹60.39 crore

Stamp duty: ₹3.62 crore

Car parking: 5 slots Possession timeline: On or before March 31, 2032 Once an industrial district, Lower Parel has transformed into a high-value residential and commercial hub, attracting top developers and affluent buyers. Its proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with premium retail destinations like High Street Phoenix, continues to drive demand for luxury housing. Residential real estate prices in the area have risen 130% over the past 20 years or so, and today properties in the area are some of the city’s most expensive, according to data from consultant JLL Research.