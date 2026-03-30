Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹60 crore deal: Kalpataru sells luxury flat in Mumbai's premium Lower Parel

₹60 crore deal: Kalpataru sells luxury flat in Mumbai's premium Lower Parel

Residential real estate prices in the area have risen 130% over the past 20 years

Hotspot: Premium workplaces and residences
Once an industrial district, Lower Parel has transformed into a high-value residential and commercial hub, attracting top developers and affluent buyers.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A luxury apartment in Mumbai’s premium Lower Parel has been sold for over ₹60 crore by businessmen Shirish and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties, show documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
Property registration documents show that Flat No. 452 in Wing A of Kalpataru One was purchased by Shirish Poonglia and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties  for a total consideration value of ₹60.39 crore. The transaction was registered on March 25, 2026.
 
Deal Snapshot
Property: Wing A, Kalpataru One
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
Carpet area: 6,299 sq ft

Also Read

Iranian strikes spread as US troop buildup spurs escalation concern

With Cuba under pressure, the Castro dynasty is making a comeback

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lower open; Kospi falls over 5% as US-Iran war drags

Ukraine drone strike hits Russia's Ust-Luga port, fire under control

Iran allows 20 oil ships to pass Hormuz as 'sign of respect': Trump

Balcony area: 638 sq ft
Total consideration: ₹60.39 crore
Stamp duty: ₹3.62 crore
Car parking: 5 slots
Possession timeline: On or before March 31, 2032
 
Once an industrial district, Lower Parel has transformed into a high-value residential and commercial hub, attracting top developers and affluent buyers.
 
Its proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with premium retail destinations like High Street Phoenix, continues to drive demand for luxury housing.
 
Residential real estate prices in the area have risen 130% over the past 20 years or so, and today properties in the area are some of the city’s most expensive, according to data from consultant JLL Research.
 
 Commercial rents rose about 20% over the same period, second only to the Bandra Kurla Complex, another major business district.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Year-end portfolio review: Book partial profits in silver and gold funds

Premium

Margin calls in gold loans: Avoid borrowing over 50-60% of pledged value

Locker access isn't ownership: Court ruling clarifies 'survivor' myth

Banking changes from April 1:Ignoring this could cost you ₹200-800 a year

1 in 5 urban Indians at heart risk, raising insurance premiums: Report

Topics :Lower Parel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story