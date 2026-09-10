₹7.5 trillion opportunity: 2 BHKs, ₹10,000-30,000 rents dominate India

India’s residential rental market is seeing a sharp revival in tenant activity, with rental demand rising 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in April-June 2026, even as rental supply increased at a much slower pace of 4.5% QoQ, according to Magicbricks’ latest Rental Index.

The report estimates that India’s residential rental search market represents an annual demand potential of ₹7.53 lakh crore in 2026. The market has expanded at a 2.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2026, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in rental home discovery.

Tenant preferences continue to point towards homes that offer a balance between cost and liveability. The Rs 10,000–20,000 segment accounts for 35% of rental demand, followed by the Rs 20,000–30,000 segment at 21%.

In terms of configuration, 2 BHK homes remain the most preferred, accounting for 46% of demand, followed by 1 BHK homes at 30%. Compact-to-mid-sized homes are also gaining preference, with properties measuring 500–1,000 sq. ft. accounting for 46% of rental demand. Furnishing is another important consideration in the rental search journey. Semi-furnished homes account for 55% of tenant demand, indicating a preference for homes that offer essential conveniences while still allowing tenants flexibility in setting up their living spaces. At the same time, the report highlights a demand-supply mismatch across rental budgets, with tenant searches concentrated in the Rs 10,000–30,000 range while supply has a relatively stronger presence in higher rental brackets.