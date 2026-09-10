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₹7.5 trillion opportunity: 2 BHKs, ₹10,000-30,000 rents dominate India

Greater Noida Leads India's Rental Demand Surge at 32.5%; Delhi Up 30.6%

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors
Rental Demand Surges 16% as India’s Housing Market Sees ₹7.53 Lakh Crore Potential
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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India’s residential rental market is seeing a sharp revival in tenant activity, with rental demand rising 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in April-June 2026, even as rental supply increased at a much slower pace of 4.5% QoQ, according to Magicbricks’ latest Rental Index.
 
The report estimates that India’s residential rental search market represents an annual demand potential of ₹7.53 lakh crore in 2026. The market has expanded at a 2.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2026, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in rental home discovery.
 
Tenant preferences continue to point towards homes that offer a balance between cost and liveability. The Rs 10,000–20,000 segment accounts for 35% of rental demand, followed by the Rs 20,000–30,000 segment at 21%. 
 
In terms of configuration, 2 BHK homes remain the most preferred, accounting for 46% of demand, followed by 1 BHK homes at 30%. Compact-to-mid-sized homes are also gaining preference, with properties measuring 500–1,000 sq. ft. accounting for 46% of rental demand.
 
Furnishing is another important consideration in the rental search journey. Semi-furnished homes account for 55% of tenant demand, indicating a preference for homes that offer essential conveniences while still allowing tenants flexibility in setting up their living spaces. 
 
At the same time, the report highlights a demand-supply mismatch across rental budgets, with tenant searches concentrated in the Rs 10,000–30,000 range while supply has a relatively stronger presence in higher rental brackets.
 
Rental markets across cities, meanwhile, continued to display varied trajectories. Greater Noida recorded the highest quarterly growth in rental demand at 32.5%, followed by Delhi at 30.6%, Kolkata at 27% and Noida at 25.7%.  
 
Rental values also continued to move upwards at the national level, registering 2.2% QoQ and 6.2% YoY growth. However, city-level movements remained diverse.
 
Navi Mumbai, for instance, recorded 11.1% YoY growth in rental values during the quarter.
 
 “India’s rental market is becoming more dynamic, with tenants increasingly evaluating homes through a combination of affordability, space, location, and convenience. The latest Rental Index reflects how these factors are shaping rental searches across different markets. As rental housing continues to evolve, data-driven insights can help tenants, landlords and other stakeholders better understand market movements and make more informed decisions," said Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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