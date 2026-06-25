74% of financial fraud cases are linked to cards, Internet:How to stay safe

The rapid growth of digital payments has also increased the risk of financial fraud , with card and Internet-related fraud accounting for nearly 74 per cent of all reported fraud cases, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report 2025-26.

As consumers increasingly use cards and online payment platforms for shopping, travel bookings, bill payments and everyday expenses, fraudsters are finding newer ways to target users. They are being done through phishing links, fake calls, malicious applications and social engineering techniques.

While financial institutions continue to strengthen security systems, experts say consumer awareness remains one of the most important safeguards in preventing fraud.

“The future of digital payments and credit card industry will ultimately be shaped by trust. The industry continues to take key measures, including investing in advanced security infrastructure, and data protection initiatives, among others. At the same time, as fraud tactics evolve, customers who understand how scams operate are often the strongest defence against them. Developing simple habits such as verifying communication, not disclosing sensitive information, and remaining cautious of unsolicited requests can significantly reduce customers exposure to fraud,” said Salila Pande, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), SBI Card. How fraudsters are targeting digital payment users With more transactions moving online, fraud attempts have become more sophisticated. Fraudsters often impersonate as bank officials, credit card representatives, customer care executives or financial advisors to convince users to share confidential information.

SBI Card said common fraud attempts include fake calls offering card upgrades, higher credit limits, reward point redemption, settlement offers or account reactivation. Such calls often create urgency or fear to push customers into making quick decisions. Phishing emails, fake delivery updates, fraudulent e-challans, fake tax notices and messages claiming account suspension are also commonly used to steal personal and financial details. Customers should remember that genuine financial institutions never ask for sensitive information such as card PIN, OTP, CVV, passwords or confidential account details. Simple habits that can reduce fraud risk SBI Card advised consumers to follow basic safety practices while making digital transactions:

Use only trusted platforms: Consumers should make payments only through official brand websites or reliable marketplaces. Clicking on unknown links received through social media platforms, messaging apps or emails can lead users to fake websites designed to steal information. Download apps only from verified sources: Mobile applications should be installed only through official app stores. SBI Card cautioned against downloading APK files or applications shared through unknown links, as they may contain malware that can compromise personal data. Never share card details or OTP: Users should never disclose card numbers, PINs, CVV, OTPs or passwords to anyone. Customers should also avoid sharing such details while raising complaints on social media platforms.

Avoid screen-sharing requests: Fraudsters may ask users to share their device screens to gain access to personal information. Consumers should never allow unknown individuals to remotely access their laptops, desktops or mobile phones. Verify before acting on calls and offers One of the common fraud methods involves creating panic or offering unrealistic benefits. Fraudsters may claim that a card is blocked, reward points are expiring or special offers are available, and then ask users to share details or click on links. SBI Card advised customers to independently verify such communication by contacting the organisation through official customer care channels.

Consumers should also be cautious about fake discounts, refund messages and reward point redemption offers. Any offer that appears unusually attractive should be verified directly with the brand before making payments. Monitoring accounts can help detect fraud early Customers should activate transaction alerts through SMS, email or mobile applications and regularly review their account activity. In case of any unauthorised transaction, suspicious activity or accidental sharing of sensitive information, customers should immediately contact their bank or card issuer, block affected cards or accounts, and report the incident to cybercrime authorities. Strong passwords remain an important defence As digital accounts become increasingly interconnected, password hygiene has become critical. SBI Card advised customers to use strong and unique passwords and avoid using the same password across email, social media and financial accounts.