India's festive shopping season is increasingly being financed by credit, with consumer-durable loan applications rising 22% during Diwali 2026 compared with last year, even as demand shifts towards smaller towns and rural markets.

Data from lending technology platform Lentra for November 1-9, 2026, show that rural India accounted for 58% of consumer-durable loan applications, compared with 42% from urban India. Tier-3 towns also edged past metropolitan cities, pointing to a widening geographical base for consumption financed through borrowing.

The numbers suggest that festive credit demand is no longer concentrated in large cities. Smaller towns and rural markets are emerging as important drivers of purchases ranging from smartphones and televisions to refrigerators and washing machines.

Diwali 2026: What India's Credit-Fuelled Purchases Looked Like Across States The average consumer-durable loan ticket size stood at an estimated Rs 28,000, indicating the scale of purchases being financed through credit. Young Indians lead festive borrowing The age profile of borrowers highlights the growing importance of younger consumers in the festive credit market. Around 62% of consumer-durable loan applicants were below 35, with the 22-35 age group emerging as the typical borrower segment. Mobile phones dominated the borrowing basket. Nearly 74 out of every 100 consumer-durable loan applications were for mobile phones, while the remaining 26 were spread across other categories of consumer durables.

The concentration of demand in smartphones points to their continued importance as a primary consumption purchase among younger borrowers. Men aged 22-25 were particularly prominent in mobile-phone financing, according to Lentra's analysis. However, the pattern changes when gender and age are considered together. Women showed a stronger preference for financing household appliances, particularly in the 35-plus age group. Women's borrowing patterns reveal a different consumption story Women accounted for 31% of consumer-durable loan buyers in urban areas, compared with 24% in rural markets. The difference suggests that women's participation in credit-financed consumption remains higher in cities, although their share of borrowing in rural markets is also significant.

The data also point towards a different product preference among women. While men typically borrowed for mobile phones, appliance purchases were more prominent among women aged 35 and above. Women's two-wheeler borrowing provides another insight into changing consumption aspirations. Of every 100 women's two-wheeler loan applications across city tiers, 57 were for motorcycles, 39 for scooters and mopeds, and four for electric two-wheelers. India's festive shopping basket changes from state to state The state-level numbers reveal how consumption preferences vary significantly across markets. Gujarat and Rajasthan were particularly smartphone-driven markets. Mobile phones accounted for 86% of consumer-durable loan applications in Gujarat, compared with the national average of 74%. In Rajasthan, the share stood at 82%.

Television financing was more prominent in southern India. LED TVs accounted for 13.6% of consumer-durable loan applications in Telangana and 12.4% in Tamil Nadu, against a national average of 7.4%. Refrigerators featured more prominently in eastern and southern markets. They accounted for 6.8% of applications in West Bengal and 6.6% in Karnataka, compared with the national average of 4.6%. Madhya Pradesh also recorded a higher share at 6.1%. In northern India, washing machines emerged as a stronger category. They accounted for 15% of consumer-durable loan applications in Punjab, against the national average of 4%. Haryana recorded an 8.3% share, while Delhi stood at 6%.