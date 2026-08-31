84.7 acres acquired, Rs 12,000 crore GDV: Max Estates makes its Delhi debut

Max Estates has acquired around 84.71 acres of land in West Delhi, in a non-cash share-swap transaction that could unlock an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore over the coming years.

The real estate arm of the Max Group has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire ownership interest in nine promoter-owned land-holding companies that collectively own the land parcel. The transaction, announced on August 29, is subject to shareholder approval as well as in-principle approvals from the BSE and NSE.

Rs 420 crore share swap, zero cash outflow

Instead of paying cash for the land, Max Estates will issue up to 70 lakh equity shares at Rs 597.50 per share, translating into a total consideration of approximately Rs 420.2 crore.

The shares will be issued through a preferential allotment for consideration other than cash, with the exchange ratio determined by KPMG Valuation Services LLP. Once the transaction is completed, the nine land-owning companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Max Estates. The structure allows Max Estates to add a large land bank without drawing down its cash reserves. The company had around Rs 1,727 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of June 2026, according to the transaction announcement. It said retaining this liquidity would allow it to continue evaluating other land acquisition opportunities across Noida, Gurugram and other strategic markets. Land valued at Rs 4.95 crore per acre

The implied value of the acquired land works out to around Rs 4.95 crore per acre, according to the company's estimates. Max Estates said this was materially below prevailing licensed land values, while the land cost is estimated at less than 5% of the potential GDV. By comparison, the company said land costs in typical cash land purchases can account for around 20-25% of GDV. The company estimates that the 84.71-acre parcel could support around 4-6 million sq ft of developable area, based on an assumed FAR of around 2.0x, translating into an estimated GDV of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore. The implied land cost is approximately Rs 1,000 per sq ft of saleable area.

Max Estates cautioned that the saleable area, product mix and eventual realisations will depend on the final layout and regulatory approvals. Delhi completes Max Estates' NCR footprint The acquisition marks Max Estates' first entry into Delhi, expanding its residential footprint beyond Noida and Gurugram and giving it a presence across the three core NCR markets. The company said large contiguous land parcels in Delhi have become increasingly difficult to acquire, with much of the city's available growth land already absorbed into the Delhi Development Authority's land-pooling framework or developed. Against this backdrop, the 84.71-acre parcel gives Max Estates a sizeable, multi-year land bank in the National Capital Territory.