89 new ultra-rich added daily: Global wealtth and the $30 mn club decoded

Nearly 89 people crossed the $30 million wealth threshold every single day globally over the past five years, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026.

The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs)—those with net worth above $30 million—rose sharply to 713,626 in 2026 from 551,435 in 2021, adding over 162,000 ultra-rich individuals in just five years.

US dominates, but India and China reshape the growth story

The United States continues to dominate global wealth creation, accounting for 41% of all newly created UHNWIs during this period. Its share of global ultra-wealth has risen from 33% in 2021 to 35% in 2026, and is expected to climb further to 41% by 2031.

China remains the second-largest wealth engine, though its global share is gradually declining—from 18% in 2021 to 17% in 2026, with projections suggesting a further dip to 15% by 2031. India’s ultra-rich population set to cross 25,000 India’s UHNW population has grown rapidly, reaching 19,877 individuals in 2026, up from just over 12,000 in 2021—a 63% increase in five years. The momentum is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating a 27% rise to 25,217 UHNWIs by 2031. While India still accounts for a relatively small share of global ultra-wealth at 2.8%, its trajectory is clearly upward, reflecting deeper structural changes in the economy.

New wealth hubs emerge beyond traditional powerhouses While global wealth continues to concentrate in major economies, it is also spreading into new regions. The fastest-growing UHNWI markets over the next five years are expected to be: Indonesia (+82%) Saudi Arabia (+63%) Poland (+63%) Vietnam (59%) What’s driving this shift Several structural factors are behind the rise of these new wealth hubs: 1. Rapid economic expansion and sectoral diversification Markets like Indonesia and Vietnam are benefiting from strong GDP growth, expanding manufacturing bases, and integration into global supply chains. As industries scale, they are creating new first-generation wealth, particularly among entrepreneurs and business owners.

2. Resource-led and policy-driven growth in the Middle East Saudi Arabia’s sharp rise reflects a combination of: High energy revenues Economic diversification under Vision 2030 Increased investment in infrastructure, tourism, and technology This is creating a new class of wealthy individuals beyond traditional oil-linked fortunes. 3. Financial deepening in Europe’s smaller economies Countries such as Poland and Romania are emerging as regional wealth centres, supported by: Strong economic convergence with Western Europe Growth in financial services and private enterprise Increasing foreign investment inflows 4. Wealth creation in frontier Asian markets Vietnam and the Philippines highlight how frontier markets are transitioning into wealth-generating economies, driven by exports, digital adoption, and young, entrepreneurial populations.

Regional trends: North America leads, Asia-Pacific follows At a regional level, wealth remains concentrated but is evolving: North America accounts for 37% of global UHNWIs in 2026, expected to rise to 43% by 2031 Asia-Pacific holds around 31% share, with steady expansion Europe contributes just over 25% The Middle East, though smaller in absolute terms, is gaining ground, increasing its share from 2.4% to 3.1% over the past five years. Global billionaire wealth is expanding rapidly and becoming far more geographically diverse than in the past. There are currently around 3,110 billionaires worldwide, and the balance of wealth is no longer concentrated only in Western economies. The Asia-Pacific region now leads with 1,116 billionaires, overtaking North America, which has about 965 billionaires. This marks a significant shift in the global wealth map, with Asia firmly established as a major centre of wealth creation rather than just an emerging one.

What is even more striking is where future billionaire growth is expected to come from. The fastest expansion is projected in countries that are not traditionally seen as global wealth powerhouses. Saudi Arabia is expected to see billionaire growth of 183%, followed by Poland at 123%, Sweden at 81%, and Australia at 77% over the next five years. This indicates that billionaire wealth is no longer being created only in large economies like the US or China, but is increasingly emerging from a wider set of markets driven by economic reforms, sectoral growth, and rising entrepreneurship. India stands out as one of the most important contributors to this global shift. The country currently has 207 billionaires, making it the third-largest billionaire base in the world, and this number is expected to rise to 313 by 2031, representing a 51% increase in just five years. While some smaller economies may show faster percentage growth, India’s scale makes its contribution far more significant in absolute terms.

Billionaire growth becomes more global The distribution of billionaires is also becoming more geographically diverse. Globally, there are around 3,110 billionaires, with: Asia-Pacific leading with 1,116 billionaires North America following with 965 Future growth is expected to be widely spread: Saudi Arabia: +183% Poland: +123% Sweden: +81% Australia: +77% India is also among the top growth markets, with its billionaire count projected to rise from 207 in 2026 to 313 by 2031, marking a 51% increase. ndia’s billionaire momentum stands out Amid this global shift, India remains one of the most important large-market growth stories.