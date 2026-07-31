89% of NRI property exits are residential; Maharashtra tops resale listings

Asset Type Distribution: Residential as the Primary Exit Channel Nearly nine out of every 10 properties that non-resident Indians (NRIs) are putting up for sale are residential apartments and homes, with Maharashtra accounting for more than a quarter of all listings, signalling a structural shift from holding Indian real estate for emotional security to monetising it as part of global wealth management. A report by cross-border wealth platform Remittor found that 88.8% of NRI property exits are residential, 26.8% of listings originate in Maharashtra, while 46.4% of sellers are looking for an immediate sale, suggesting liquidity rather than long-term ownership is increasingly driving decisions.

Most NRIs focused on apartments and plotted developments in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, especially in Delhi-NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Bengaluru, The report said rising financial commitments abroad, portfolio diversification and stronger property prices are encouraging NRIs to unlock capital tied up in Indian real estate. The findings indicate that the current wave of disposals is largely concentrated among assets acquired during the previous decade's property boom. Nearly 60.7% of NRI-owned properties in the study were purchased between 2010 and 2019, compared with just 5.6% acquired after 2020, suggesting overseas Indians are monetising investments made during India's strongest housing growth cycle.

Capital Distribution & Value Concentration Across Key Indian Markets The 2025 portfolio snapshot reveals a clear clustering of NRI-owned assets in India’s primary metropolitan corridors, with a meaningful tilt toward established urban centers and high-growth Delhi-NCR micro-markets. The study, based on proprietary data from around 150 NRI clients across Remittor's property sale and cross-border transaction workflows, said apartments have emerged as the dominant asset class being sold. Apartments account for 63.2% of residential resale properties, while independent houses and residential land each make up 14% of listings. According to the report, apartments are easier to liquidate because of clearer title records, RERA-backed regulatory frameworks and standardised housing society governance, making them more suitable for remote transactions.

Maharashtra leads the country in NRI resale listings with a 26.8% share, followed by Delhi-NCR (23.4%), Kerala (15%), Gujarat (12.9%) and Karnataka (8.2%). The report attributes Maharashtra's dominance to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's relatively liquid housing market, where NRIs are taking advantage of stable prices and active buyer demand despite a moderation in sales. In contrast, many sellers in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Bengaluru are exiting after substantial appreciation over the past five to seven years, while weaker demand and lower rental yields are prompting sales in Kerala. The report also points to a concentration of NRI wealth in India's major urban markets. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh each account for 22.7% of properties in the portfolio analysed, while Haryana contributes 11.4%.

The gap between NRI seller expectations and professional assessment values is not happening in isolation; it reflects deeper shifts in India’s property cycle during 2024–26. Over Haryana recorded one of the highest average property values at Rs 4.09 crore, while Maharashtra averaged Rs 1.37 crore. Punjab recorded an average value of Rs 5.85 crore, although the report notes this figure reflects a sample outlier. While sellers are keen to monetise assets, expectations remain ahead of market valuations. In metropolitan markets, the average expected selling price stands at Rs 2.23 crore, compared with an average assessed value of Rs 1.39 crore. In Tier-I cities, sellers expect Rs 2.36 crore, more than double the average professional valuation of Rs 1.13 crore. The widest gap appears in rural markets, where sellers expect Rs 5.71 crore, while assessed values average Rs 3.02 crore. The report said many owners continue to factor in future infrastructure projects, including metro rail, expressways and airports, while valuers rely on recent registered transactions and prevailing market evidence.

The report also highlights operational and compliance hurdles facing overseas sellers. Although 93% of properties are fully registered, legacy documentation issues continue to delay transactions. More than half (51.7%) of respondents said they did not have access to their Indian income-tax portal, complicating applications for lower tax deduction certificates, tax refunds and repatriation of sale proceeds. Selling property remotely also remains a challenge. A slight majority (51.1%) of respondents said they were unwilling to travel to India to complete the sale, increasing reliance on powers of attorney and remote execution mechanisms. At the same time, 81.4% of sellers had not identified a buyer before listing their property, underscoring the need for greater market intermediation and on-ground transaction support.

The report argues that the decision to sell is increasingly tied to long-term portfolio optimisation rather than the property market alone. For NRIs whose income, liabilities and future spending are denominated in foreign currencies such as the Canadian or US dollar, continuing to hold a significant portion of wealth in Indian real estate exposes them to currency risk and limits diversification. It also points to opportunity costs, noting that developed markets offer access to retirement accounts, tax-advantaged investment vehicles and broader asset classes that are not easily available for overseas investors holding capital in India. Currency movements are also becoming a key consideration in property sales. According to the report, a structurally weaker rupee over the past decade has often enhanced the foreign currency value of Indian property sales when proceeds are converted into Canadian or US dollars. As a result, sellers are increasingly timing remittances to maximise exchange-rate gains, align sale proceeds with overseas financial commitments and redeploy capital into global investment markets. The report adds that cross-border execution is now judged not only on transaction completion but also on the speed of fund transfers, transparency in foreign exchange rates and end-to-end compliance with FEMA regulations.