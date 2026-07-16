9 banks offer senior citizen FDs of 8% or more; small finance banks lead

Senior citizens looking to lock in high fixed deposit (FD) returns still have several attractive options despite expectations of lower interest rates. As of July 15, 2026, nine banks are offering senior citizen FD interest rates of 8% or more, with all but one belonging to the small finance bank (SFB) segment, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.

Among the nine banks offering 8% or higher returns, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank top the chart with 8.5% annual interest for senior citizens on select tenures. They are followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 8.3%, while ESAF Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer 8.25%. DCB Bank is the only private sector lender in the list with an 8% senior citizen FD.

Nine banks offer 8% or more According to the Paisabazaar data, the banks currently offering at least 8% interest to senior citizens are: Equitas Small Finance Bank – 8.50%

Shivalik Small Finance Bank – 8.50%

Jana Small Finance Bank – 8.30%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – 8.30%

ESAF Small Finance Bank – 8.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank – 8.25%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – 8.25%

DCB Bank – 8.00%

(Including Suryoday's 8.05% five-year offering, all these banks have at least one tenure offering 8% or more.) Most of these highest rates are available on deposits with maturities ranging between two and three years, rather than traditional five-year tax-saving FDs.

Small finance banks continue to lead The data shows a widening gap between small finance banks and larger lenders. Among private sector banks, the highest senior citizen FD rate is 8% by DCB Bank, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.95%, narrowly missing the 8% mark. Large private lenders continue to offer comparatively lower returns: Axis Bank – 7.25%

HDFC Bank – 7.00%

ICICI Bank – 7.10%

Kotak Mahindra Bank – 7.30%

IndusInd Bank – 7.75%

YES Bank – 7.75%

IDFC FIRST Bank – 7.60% PSU banks remain below 7.5% Public sector banks continue to trail their smaller peers.

The highest senior citizen FD rate among PSU banks is 7.45%, offered by Bank of India, followed by: Punjab & Sind Bank – 7.35%

Indian Bank – 7.30%

Bank of Baroda – 7.25%

Central Bank of India – 7.20%

Union Bank of India – 7.15%

Bank of Maharashtra – 7.15%

Canara Bank – 7.10%

Punjab National Bank – 7.10%

State Bank of India – 7.05% The gap between the highest SFB rate (8.5%) and the highest PSU bank rate (7.45%) now stands at 1.05 percentage points, highlighting the premium offered by smaller lenders. Where are the best rates?

The data suggests that waiting for very long tenures may not necessarily fetch better returns. For example: Equitas SFB offers 8.5% on a three-year-one-day deposit.

Jana SFB offers 8.3% on deposits above two years and up to three years.

ESAF SFB offers 8.25% between two and three years.

Utkarsh SFB offers 8.25% on its 666-day deposit.

Shivalik SFB offers 8.5% for deposits between 23 and 27 months. This indicates that the sweet spot for locking in the highest FD rates remains between 24 and 36 months. Super senior citizens get an extra boost Several banks also offer additional interest to super senior citizens, generally those aged 80 years and above.

Among them: Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Jammu & Kashmir Bank provide an additional 0.25 percentage point over regular senior citizen rates.

Punjab National Bank offers an extra 0.30 percentage point for deposits up to five years.

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and several others also provide additional benefits on select tenures. These additional rates can push effective returns even higher for eligible depositors. Should senior citizens choose the highest rate? While higher returns are attractive, financial planners generally advise depositors to look beyond interest rates alone.

Small finance bank deposits are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including both principal and accrued interest. The DICGC cover applies equally to commercial banks and small finance banks. Depositors investing amounts above ₹5 lakh may consider spreading their deposits across multiple banks to remain within the insurance limit. "The fixed deposit market continues to remain competitive, with several institutions recently updating their deposit rates, reflecting sustained competition to attract investors in the current interest rate environment. This underscores the importance of comparing fixed deposit offerings across banks rather than limiting investments to an existing banking relationship. While higher interest rates can enhance returns, investors should also evaluate factors such as the bank's financial strength, asset quality, deposit tenure, and their own liquidity requirements before making a decision.

Higher FD rates don't always mean higher wealth While locking into an 8% or 8.5% FD may appear attractive, financial planners caution that investors should also consider inflation-adjusted returns rather than looking only at the headline interest rate. Vijay Maheshwari, founder of Stocktick Capital explains this with an example: ₹1 crore in an FD earns ₹58,000 a month—but here's why that may not be enough Fixed deposits continue to serve as a reliable tool for portfolio stability and predictable income. Investors should also consider diversifying deposits across institutions while remaining mindful of the DICGC insurance coverage limit of ₹5 lakh per bank," said Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money.