A private villa in Deodar forests? HoABL's Mashobra homes start at ₹9.5 cr

For homebuyers looking beyond conventional holiday homes, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is bringing a new luxury offering to the hills of Himachal Pradesh. The company has launched The Ridge, an ultra-luxury villa development in Mashobra, with prices starting at ₹9.5 crore.

Located around 10 km from Shimla, the project spans 11.5 acres at approximately 7,000 feet above sea level. It will comprise a limited collection of three- and four-bedroom villas overlooking the Gharshi Valley and surrounded by what the developer describes as 950 hectares of Deodar forests.

The project targets high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) looking for second homes that offer more than a seasonal retreat. HoABL is positioning the development around wellness, longevity, nature and hospitality, with an emphasis on spending time with family and creating a long-term family asset.

“At The House of Abhinandan Lodha, our philosophy across projects has been to create elevated experiences for our customers,” said Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL. For people who have spent years building businesses and wealth, he said, the next priority is often how they choose to live. What does ₹9.5 crore get you? The Ridge’s proposed amenities extend beyond the villa itself. A clubhouse spanning more than 25,000 sq ft will include a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports facilities and wellness spaces. Outdoor facilities will include orchards, walking trails, and dedicated areas for yoga and meditation.

The developer has also partnered with Evavo Wellness to offer recovery experiences such as cryotherapy, red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen. Everly Hotels & Resorts will provide hospitality services, including villa management, private dining, curated Himalayan experiences and everyday assistance. The idea is to combine private residential ownership with services typically associated with luxury hospitality. However, HoABL has not disclosed whether these wellness treatments will be included in the purchase price or charged separately. It has also not provided a detailed breakdown of maintenance, hospitality or villa-management fees. For buyers assessing the total cost of ownership, these recurring charges will matter alongside the initial price of the property.

A focus on longevity and mountain living HoABL is pitching The Ridge around a longevity-led philosophy that integrates nature, movement, recovery, wellness and science into everyday living. The approach reflects the developer’s attempt to differentiate the project from second homes marketed primarily for their views and holiday appeal. The development also incorporates engineering measures intended to address the challenges of building on Himalayan terrain. According to the company, planning has been led by IIT Roorkee and includes micropile foundations and advanced computational modelling to account for the site’s natural contours and geology. Mashobra’s relative seclusion, forest cover and proximity to Shimla form a central part of the project’s appeal. The location offers access to the hill town while providing a setting away from its busier areas.