Ace investor Madhusudan Kela buys Rs 120.7 cr flat at DLF's The Dahlias

Veteran investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela has purchased an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF's marquee residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram for Rs 120.71 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

The apartment is located on the 20th floor in The Dahlias, a luxury residential development in DLF City Phase 5, Sector 54, Gurugram. The unit has a carpet area of 6,233.39 square feet and comes with five parking spaces.

Documents showed that the agreement for sale was registered on April 15, 2026, between DLF Limited and Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela. The total consideration value recorded in the agreement stands at Rs 120.71 crore, including applicable taxes and charges.

The transaction is among the latest high-value deals at The Dahlias, a project that has emerged as one of India's most expensive residential developments. Located on Golf Course Road, the project has attracted wealthy entrepreneurs, investors and business families seeking large-format luxury residences in Gurugram's premium micro-market. Key Facts Buyer: Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela Seller: DLF Limited Project: The Dahlias, DLF City Phase 5, Gurugram Apartment: DH120B, Tower 1, 20th Floor Area: 6,233.39 sq ft Deal Value: Rs 120.71 crore Registration Date: April 15, 2026 Parking: 5 slots Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela is one of India's most prominent veteran stock market investors, seasoned fund managers, and the founder of the boutique investment firm MK Ventures. He is widely recognized for his over three decades of experience in Indian capital markets and an exceptional track record of building massive institutional asset pools and picking mid-cap multibagger stocks.

DLF disclosed in June 2025 that it sold 173 apartments worth Rs 11,816 crore within weeks of launch and later 221 apartments worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore, indicating exceptionally strong participation from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and NRIs. However, DLF and buyers have largely kept individual purchaser identities private. As of 2026, corporate shareholding filings show that his publicly disclosed equity portfolio comprises 17 to 19 stocks with a net worth hovering between ₹2,100 crore and ₹2,390 crore. This net worth strictly tracks his publicly disclosed holdings exceeding 1% in listed Indian companies; it excludes unlisted assets, cash, or alternative holdings.