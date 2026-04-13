Actor Akshay Kumar leases out Andheri duplex for ₹1.44 lakh monthly rent

Actor Akshay Kumar has leased out a premium duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) for a monthly rent of ₹1.44 lakh, according to registration documents, accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

The property—a duplex flat spread across the 11th and 12th floors with an attached terrace—is located in the “C” Wing of Sky Pan building at Oberoi Complex on New Link Road.

The apartment has been given on a leave and license basis by Akshay Kumar Bhatia to commercial pilot. Anny Divya.

As per the registered agreement , the license term is set for 24 months, with both the lease and rent commencement dated March 1, 2026.

The deal, registered on April 7, 2026, does not include any security deposit—an uncommon feature in Mumbai’s residential rental market, where landlords typically secure upfront deposits. Documents further indicate that the monthly license fee of ₹1.44 lakh excludes applicable taxes and utility charges, which are to be borne separately by the tenant. The agreement also provides for two car parking spaces during the tenure, as noted in the clauses of the contract. The agreement does not explicitly state the carpet/built-up area. What makes the agreement a little unusual is the lack of rent escalation clause and, surprisingly, no security deposit either—both of which are usually standard in high-end rentals.

The paperwork shows ₹9,700 was paid in total towards stamp duty and registration, processed through State Bank of India. In April 2025, Akshay Kumar sold his office space in Lower Parel for Rs 8 crore. According to property registration documents shared by Square Yards, the transaction reportedly took place in April this year. The Kesari star’s office space is located in One Place Lodha. According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the office space features a carpet area of 1,146.88 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. Located in Andheri West, one of Mumbai’s key residential and commercial hubs, the Oberoi Complex area continues to see steady demand from tenants seeking premium housing with connectivity and lifestyle amenities.