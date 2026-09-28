Actor Akshaye Khanna buys Malabar Hill apartment for Rs 33.26 crore

Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has bought an apartment in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from Maharashtra's Inspector General of Registration (IGR) records.

The transaction was registered in September 2026.

The apartment is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, and has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft. It also comes with a total balcony area of 175.45 sq ft, taking the combined carpet and balcony area to 2,516.84 sq ft. The property includes three parking units.

The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 1.99 crore, while registration charges were Rs 30,000.

What does the property cost per square foot? Based on the reported purchase price and the 2,341.39 sq ft carpet area, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft on a carpet-area basis. Square Yards' current locality data puts the average asking price in Malabar Hill at around Rs 85,200 per sq ft, while its registration data for October 2025 to September 2026 shows an average registered rate of about Rs 69,500 per sq ft. These are locality-wide figures and are not directly comparable with an individual luxury transaction, where the building, floor, specifications, views and amenities can materially affect the price.

The property itself also has a history of high-value transactions. Public property records for 30 Little Gibbs show, for example, a 2,341.39 sq ft carpet-area apartment on the 15th floor registered at Rs 31.93 crore in January 2026. Other apartments of the same carpet area were registered at Rs 30 crore each in June 2025, according to property-record data. Malabar Hill remains a premium Mumbai address Malabar Hill is among South Mumbai's most expensive residential markets, with limited availability of large homes and proximity to established business and lifestyle districts. The neighbourhood is close to areas such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Fort and Colaba, while roads including Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road provide access to other parts of South Mumbai.

The locality also has established social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, restaurants and recreational spaces. Landmarks such as the Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple are located in and around the neighbourhood. According to Square Yards' September 2026 data, Malabar Hill's average asking rate stood at Rs 85,200 per sq ft, although prices vary considerably between projects and micro-markets. Walkeshwar, for instance, was at around Rs 92,650 per sq ft, while some premium projects were quoting above Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. This is not Khanna's first reported property acquisition. In 2009, India Today reported that the actor had purchased a bungalow in Alibaug. A Times of India report in January 2010 said Khanna had acquired a roughly four-acre plot near Mandwa and was constructing a large bungalow on it, with plans including a swimming pool and squash court.