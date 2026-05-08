Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan sells Andheri West flat for Rs 6.5 cr

Indian actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Andheri West locality for ₹6.5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on May 5, 2026.

The apartment is located in:

Runwal Elegante Tower B (Evok),

Lokhandwala Complex,

near Infiniti Mall,

Andheri West, Mumbai.

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The property has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and comes with two covered car parking spaces.

The buyers are:

Vikkalp Vipul Chhatbar

Vipul Chhatbar

Nikita Chhatbar.

Deal value and transaction details

According to the registered agreement:

Sale consideration: ₹6.5 crore Stamp duty paid: ₹39 lakh Registration date: May 5, 2026 Property documents further show that Arbaaz Khan had originally purchased the apartment from Runwal Group in May 2015 for ₹3.38 crore. At the time, stamp duty of ₹16.92 lakh had been paid for the purchase. Based on the latest sale value, the apartment’s valuation has nearly doubled over the past 11 years. The sale agreement reviewed by CRE Matrix states that the apartment measures around 127.18 square metres, equivalent to 1,369 sq ft carpet area. The project is located in one of Mumbai’s prominent luxury residential micro-markets and remains popular because of its proximity to entertainment hubs, commercial districts, malls and social infrastructure in the western suburbs.

The transaction also highlights continued demand for luxury housing in celebrity-favoured locations such as Andheri West, Bandra, Juhu and Worli. In February 2026, Arbaaz Khan purchased an apartment worth ₹2.78 crore in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The 1,243 sq ft Rera carpet apartment is located on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. The apartment was purchased by Arbaaz Khan at a per sq ft price of over ₹22,000, along with two parking spaces, the documents showed. Arbaaz Khan registered the transaction on February 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹16 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents showed.