Actor Prabhu Deva sells 2 luxury flats in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for ₹14.8 cr

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva has sold two luxury apartments in the upscale Minerva tower at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai for a combined ₹14.8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Business Standard.

The transactions, registered on March 13, 2026, involve two adjacent flats in the A1 Wing of Minerva, located off N.M. Joshi Marg, show documents shared by CRE Matrix.

Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,295 sq ft and was sold for ₹7.4 crore apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹14.8 crore. The combined transacted area across both units stands at 2,590 sq ft.

The two units were sold to different buyers. One apartment was purchased by Mrs. Priya Jitendra Ruparel, while the other was acquired by Mrs. Manju Pratap Dange. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty of ₹37 lakh each, totalling ₹74 lakh for the two deals.