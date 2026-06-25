Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi buys ₹14 cr flat in Mumbai's Juhu with mother

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and his mother, Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi, have purchased a luxury residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for ₹13.91 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Liases Foras, a real estate consultancy firm.

The transaction, registered on June 19, 2026, pertains to a residential apartment on the sixth floor of Namo Krishna, a premium residential building located on 10th N.S. Road in JVPD, Vile Parle (West), one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

The apartment has a carpet area of 201.96 square metres (2,173.87 sq ft), while the built-up area, as per the valuation document, is 222.24 square metres. The property was purchased from Suchita Ramesh Deora through an Agreement for Sale.

The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹83.46 lakh for the transaction. The agreement was registered on June 19, 2026. According to the registered agreement, the apartment also comes with exclusive rights to use two car parking spaces in the basement of the building. Chaturvedi made his Bollywood breakthrough with Gully Boy before starring in films including Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Siddhant Chaturvedi's purchase comes as Juhu continues to remain one of Mumbai's preferred residential addresses for celebrities, even though recent high-value transactions have increasingly shifted towards Worli and Bandra. Over the past year, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill acquired a sea-facing apartment in Juhu worth around ₹20.7 crore, while actor Allu Arjun leased a luxury penthouse in the neighbourhood for Rs 16 lakh pr month. Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene also sold a Juhu apartment in late 2025 for ₹3.9 crore5, according to CRE Matrix documents.