Affluent investors turn to AIFs for a slice of Delhi's luxury housing boom

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) are increasingly emerging as a preferred route for investors looking to tap India's booming luxury housing market without buying entire properties outright.

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category II real estate-focused AIF, on Tuesday announced the final close of its maiden fund with assets under management (AUM) of ₹101 crore, reflecting growing investor appetite for institutional real estate strategies focused on South Delhi's premium residential market.

Launched in September 2024, the fund has reported a net asset value (NAV) of 160.9 as of March 2026, translating into a 61 per cent appreciation since inception and an annualised internal rate of return (IRR) of 47 per cent.

The fund has deployed capital across three redevelopment projects in Anand Niketan, Neeti Bagh and Gulmohar Park—among South Delhi's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods—in partnership with listed developer Grovy India. Luxury housing drives investor interest The fund's launch comes amid a sharp appreciation in luxury housing prices across Delhi's upscale neighbourhoods. According to Golden Growth Fund's latest market report, prices of luxury independent floors in South Delhi rose by as much as 32 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026. Interestingly, Category B colonies outperformed the traditionally more expensive Category A localities. Prices in Category B colonies increased between 23 per cent and 32 per cent during the quarter, compared with 14-22 per cent growth in Category A neighbourhoods.

Despite the stronger appreciation, absolute prices remain substantially higher in Category A colonies, where luxury floors are valued between ₹19.5 crore and ₹40 crore. Comparable homes in Category B colonies typically command between ₹10.65 crore and ₹16.5 crore. Golden Growth Fund says its investment strategy focuses exclusively on South and Lutyens' Delhi, giving it exposure to one of the country's most supply-constrained luxury housing markets. “The final close of our maiden fund marks an important milestone for Golden Growth Fund. It reflects growing investor confidence in institutional real estate investments and our ability to identify compelling opportunities in the sector. We will continue to focus on deploying capital prudently to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. With South Delhi real estate market witnessing strong demand, the role of AIFs will be key to ensuring adequate funding for the next growth cycle of South Delhi," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories. Some of the Category-A and B colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park N Block, Panchsheel Park S & E Blocks, Sadhana Enclave, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Chirag enclave, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh etc. GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets minimizing risks while maximizing potential returns. With a much shorter gestation period of 1.5 years, it allows investors to participate in the upscale and affluent neighbourhood with thriving commercial hubs, robust amenities and infrastructure of South and Lutyens’ Delhi.

“GGF is the only fund that is focussed on South Delhi real estate market and that gives us the first-mover advantage in this vast landscape of South and Lutyens Delhi,” Jalan added. Why investors are choosing AIFs For most investors, direct ownership of premium South Delhi real estate requires substantial capital and involves execution risks ranging from redevelopment timelines to project management. Real estate AIFs seek to bridge that gap by pooling capital from multiple investors, allowing them to participate in redevelopment opportunities that would otherwise remain inaccessible. Redevelopment opportunity Unlike conventional residential funds that acquire completed assets, Golden Growth Fund is backing redevelopment projects.