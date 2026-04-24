After 70% surge, Dubai housing sees first price drop since the pandemic

Dubai’s red-hot property market is showing signs of cooling, with prices declining for the first time since the pandemic as geopolitical tensions begin to weigh on investor sentiment and demand, reported Bloomberg.

A home price index by ValuStrat dropped 5.9% in March compared to the previous month, marking the first decline since 2020. Despite the fall, prices are only back to levels seen about six months ago, indicating that the correction follows a strong rally in recent years.

After a 70% surge, the market faces its first real test

Dubai’s housing market had been one of the world’s top performers, with property values surging over 70% since 2020, driven by foreign investors, expatriates, and the city’s tax-free appeal.

However, that momentum is now being tested by regional instability. The recent conflict in the Middle East—triggered by escalating tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel—has introduced uncertainty into a market heavily dependent on global capital flows. Sales activity slows sharply The impact is already visible in transaction data: "The value of Dubai residential sales dropped by nearly a fifth to 37.2 billion dirhams ($10.1 billion) in March from the previous month, according to REIDIN, a research and analytics firm that analyzes data from the Dubai Land Department," reported Bloomberg. Total residential sales value fell nearly 20% month-on-month to 37.2 billion dirhams ($10.1 billion) in March

Number of transactions dropped to around 13,000, down from nearly 16,000 in the previous month This sharp decline suggests that buyers are becoming more cautious, particularly in the face of geopolitical risks. “The market is not going to immediately return to what it was before and we think there’s going to be a softening of pricing,” Louis Harding, the chief executive officer of Dubai brokerage Betterhomes, told Bloomberg. “We expect demand to be impacted because there’s a chance that population will not grow at the same pace of recent years, at a time of significant hand over numbers.”

Dubai’s property boom has been closely tied to an influx of expatriates and foreign investors. Any disruption to this flow—whether due to geopolitical tensions or economic uncertainty—can quickly affect demand. Off-plan market under pressure One of the most closely watched segments is the off-plan market, where properties are sold before construction is completed. This segment accounts for nearly 75% of total transactions

Sales value in this category dropped about 13% in March Because off-plan purchases are more speculative and rely on long-term confidence, they tend to react first to shifts in sentiment. Short-term factors add to the slowdown

In addition to geopolitical tensions, temporary factors may have amplified the decline: The Eid Al-Fitr holiday period

Unusually heavy rainfall in the UAE However, analysts suggest that the broader trend of softening demand is likely to persist into the coming months. Developers remain cautiously optimistic Despite the slowdown, developers are not expecting a sharp downturn. ““There are jitters in the market and off-plan will be the first to suffer because it’s speculative. But we’re not worried the property market will cliff-dive because there are more end-users than ever before and any discounts we are seeing come after a massive ramp up in valuations over the past five years," Sahil Khosla, CEO of SOHO, told Bloomberg.

Many developers continue to launch new projects and are offering incentives such as lower upfront payments to sustain demand. Developers from Emaar to Azizi Developments and Danube have pushed ahead with new projects. “I expected sales to be lower in a situation like this but we’re still seeing sales,” Samana Developers CEO Imran Farooq told Bloomberg. “It’s taking a little longer to sell, but sales are happening with buyers from within the UAE as well as from Egypt and India.” Market fundamentals still intact Several structural factors continue to support Dubai’s real estate market: Introduction of long-term “golden visas”, encouraging expatriates to settle permanently