After Leela Bungalow, Notandas Realty buys Juhu Villa Wilson for Rs 135 cr

The promoters of boutique luxury developer Notandas Realty have acquired the legacy Villa Wilson bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for Rs 135 crore, marking the company's second marquee bungalow acquisition this year as it expands its presence in the city's ultra-luxury housing market.

The property, located close to actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic residence Jalsa, was purchased by Notandas Realty directors Mahesh Jagwani and Harsh Jagwani. The acquisition follows the company's purchase of the sea-facing Leela Bungalow in Juhu for Rs 221 crore earlier this year.

Built on a plot measuring around 1,038.5 square metres, Villa Wilson has a built-up area of approximately 11,836.94 square metres. The Spanish-style villa, designed by noted architect Nirmala Banaji, features expansive living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows and was previously owned by the Wilson family.

According to the company, the property had attracted interest from several developers and high-net-worth individuals before the deal was finalised with Notandas Realty. "One of the core foundations of Notandas Realty is in the legacy our family has built over the years. From our humble beginnings in the jewellery sector, our business has evolved alongside the ever-changing landscape of Mumbai. We continue to build upon our legacy by delivering landmark and iconic structures across the city. Villa Wilson is not only symbolic due to its close proximity to high-net worth individuals and celebrity residences, but it is also an iconic property that represents the Wilson family. Thus, this acquisition was in alignment with our core goals to continue building upon its legacy, which will now be a part of the Notandas family’s heritage as well.

With Villa Wilson, we are not only expanding our reach in Juhu, but we also plan to take forward the cultural influences of the locality into the modern times. To achieve this, we will be partnering with international architects who can help design a future forward architecture while at the same time capture Juhu’s historical values as well," said Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director, Notandas Realty. The company plans to collaborate with international architects to create a future-ready development while preserving the historical character and cultural identity of Juhu. The acquisition comes amid sustained demand for landmark land parcels and standalone bungalows in Mumbai's premium neighbourhoods, where developers are increasingly looking to secure redevelopment opportunities amid limited land availability.