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Ahead of a festive season buy, check out the best car loan rates available

As the festive season approaches, a number of people start planning a car purchase to coincide with one or the other major festival. Here's a list of available car loans

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Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 7:01 PM IST
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The traditional festive season is when many people start considering a new car purchase, with deliveries scheduled around some major festival. At the same time, there is an ongoing debate around the ethanol blending programme, and the steep rise in the popularity and sales of electric vehicles. In fact, this might be the best time to buy a car ahead of the festive season, given the wide choices now available. What makes it even more attractive that some states, including Delhi and Haryana, have recently offered substantial discount, if not outright waivers, on registration and insurance costs for electric vehicles. Keeping that in mind, here's a list of the best rates on car loans available from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provided by Paisabazaar.com. 
 
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Topics :festive seasoncar loanPersonal Finance

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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