The correction in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks has exposed a risk Indian investors may have overlooked: overdependence on the technology theme. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) fell 38.4 per cent from its June 22 peak to 9,011.14 on November 5, while the Nasdaq-100 entered correction territory on November 2. Investors should assess their combined exposure before buying the dip or rushing to exit.

The sell-off comes amid closer scrutiny of AI infrastructure spending, higher financing costs and whether future returns will justify the investment. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data show that residents’ remittances for overseas equity and debt investments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose to $321.53 million in August 2026, more than double the year-earlier level.

Nvidia forecast revenue of $11 billion for the quarter ending July 2023, far above the earlier consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Its stock rose as much as 28 per cent in after-hours trading. On August 23, 2023, the company reported quarterly revenue of $13.51 billion, exceeding its own guidance. The rally spread to chip designers, manufacturers, memory suppliers and data-centre equipment companies.

“The AI and semiconductor rally began in earnest on May 24, 2023. ChatGPT started the narrative, but Nvidia’s guidance turned it into an earnings trade,” says Subho Moulik, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Appreciate.

The chip industry began to recover after a sharp cyclical downturn in late 2022. OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT that November gave semiconductor companies a structural growth opportunity. Nvidia’s revenue guidance in May 2023 then showed how AI demand could translate into revenue.

Semiconductor stocks began to retreat from elevated valuations in late June 2026. The sell-off intensified in October and November as concerns grew about AI infrastructure spending, financing needs, interest rates and possible regulatory changes in the United States (US).

As international technology stocks outperformed domestic equities, Indian increased overseas investments through LRS. But the rally also pushed up valuations and encouraged investors to chase popular themes.

“Generative AI would need enormous computing power, and Nvidia’s revenue guidance showed that demand was translating into actual revenue rather than being just a narrative,” says Vaibhav Shah, head of products, business strategy and international business, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

Higher interest rates have put further pressure on highly valued growth stocks. US consumer price inflation rose 0.4 per cent month on month in October, while the 10-year Treasury yield moved above 5 per cent on November 10.

“The build-out increasingly needs outside money. That money reacts quickly to shocks,” says Moulik.

Investors have questioned whether cloud companies’ substantial capital expenditure will generate adequate returns. Alphabet’s capital expenditure exceeded its operating cash flow by $9.1 billion in the July–September 2026 quarter. Although Google Cloud’s revenue more than doubled, its funding needs remained a concern. J.P. Morgan estimates that capital expenditure will absorb 90–100 per cent of the largest cloud companies’ operating cash flows in 2026.

“The chip correction began in late June 2026, well before the US midterms,” says Moulik.

Questions about the sustainability of infrastructure investments have added to the uncertainty. “Sceptics are concerned about whether the productivity gains promised by AI would actually be achievable. The use of debt is raising concerns about whether these projects will generate enough cash to service repayments later,” says Sumanta Khan, fund manager-equity, Edelweiss Asset Management.

“Investors were sitting on huge profits. We saw profit booking, especially as concerns emerged about returns on AI capital spending,” says Shah.

Democrats’ gains in the US midterm elections on November 5 also raised concerns about tighter restrictions on data-centre construction and expansion. Investors fear that constraints on locations, electricity availability and project approvals could slow infrastructure development.

“The biggest risk is concentration risk. A handful of stocks dominate indices such as the SOX, Kospi and Taiex, so stress in a few names spreads quickly across the whole index,” says Shah.

Investments across countries do not necessarily diversify the underlying risks. US technology stocks, South Korean chipmakers and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) account for substantial shares of their respective market indices, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) and Taiwan Capitalisation Weighted Stock Index (Taiex). Investors who hold funds tracking these markets may have accumulated overlapping exposure to AI and semiconductors.

Execution challenges and the pace at which enterprises adopt AI could also determine whether the investments are justified.

Bhandari recommends consolidating overlapping holdings into a broad-based, low-cost core investment, such as a Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 or global index fund. “Thematic semiconductor or AI funds should be satellites, ideally no more than a fifth of the foreign allocation,” says Bhandari.

Investors may also hold several international funds that own similar technology companies.

LRS investments in overseas equity and debt more than doubled to $321.5 million in August 2026, just as AI and semiconductor stocks approached peak valuations, according to Bhandari.

“The classic mistake was buying the theme after the spectacular run-up of tech stocks,” says Manish Bhandari, founder, CEO and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital.

“Investors with measured allocations need not rush to exit entirely, as AI and semiconductors remain important long-term growth themes,” says Alekh Yadav, head of investment products, Sanctum Wealth.

Do not automatically stop international investment or exit holdings. Base the decision on the original allocation, investment horizon and degree of concentration.

“For instance, if an investor’s intended international allocation is 20 per cent but it has increased to 40 per cent, the portfolio may need to be rebalanced to 20 per cent,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

First assess total international exposure across mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and direct stocks. If market appreciation has pushed the allocation substantially above its original target, rebalance towards that target.

Compare an ETF’s traded price with its NAV and assess liquidity before buying or selling. Account for remittance charges, withholding taxes, foreign asset reporting requirements and the tax treatment of overseas investments.

Investors who bought ETFs at substantial premiums to their net asset value (NAV) may have paid more than the underlying portfolios were worth. “They may have paid a very high premium to invest,” says Dhawan.

“Size positions so that a 50–70 per cent fall does not derail your finances,” says Bhandari.

Investors who remain overweight can trim exposure. Those below their intended allocation can add gradually in tranches.

Direct stock investors should watch their exposure to individual companies. Holdings through employee stock option plans (ESOPs) can further concentrate a portfolio in an employer’s stock. Dhawan also flags possible US estate tax exposure for investors who hold US-domiciled stocks.

Investors who use LRS should check the applicable restrictions on holding overseas cash and ensure that exit proceeds do not remain uninvested beyond the permitted period.

Investors who lack the expertise to evaluate individual companies may be better served by diversified ETFs or actively managed funds. “A truly global portfolio should have exposure across multiple markets and regions,” says Yadav.