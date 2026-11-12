How the rally took hold
The chip industry began to recover after a sharp cyclical downturn in late 2022. OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT that November gave semiconductor companies a structural growth opportunity. Nvidia’s revenue guidance in May 2023 then showed how AI demand could translate into revenue.
“The AI and semiconductor rally began in earnest on May 24, 2023. ChatGPT started the narrative, but Nvidia’s guidance turned it into an earnings trade,” says Subho Moulik, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Appreciate.
Nvidia forecast revenue of $11 billion for the quarter ending July 2023, far above the earlier consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Its stock rose as much as 28 per cent in after-hours trading. On August 23, 2023, the company reported quarterly revenue of $13.51 billion, exceeding its own guidance. The rally spread to chip designers, manufacturers, memory suppliers and data-centre equipment companies.