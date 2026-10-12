Air India offers students 10% off domestic fares until Oct 20: How to save

Students planning to travel home for the holiday season or heading to a new city for college or attend internships and campus placements can save on air travel with Air India’s limited-period offer.

The airline is offering a flat 10% discount on domestic base fares on eligible bookings made until October 20, 2026. The offer applies to eligible one-way and round-trip bookings, subject to the airline’s fare conditions and terms.

The discount is available through Air India’s official website and mobile app. Students must select the student concession option while searching for flights to access eligible fares.

What benefits do students get?

The limited-period discount is part of Air India’s year-round student programme, which offers additional benefits on eligible bookings.

What students get Domestic fare discount Flat 10% off eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer Year-round fare benefit Up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares Additional baggage 10 kg extra baggage allowance Date change One complimentary date change on eligible bookings Convenience fee 50% reduction for logged-in customers UPI payment offer Additional discount of up to ₹1,000 per passenger on eligible domestic bookings using the code UPIPROMO How to book Air India student fares Students can book through Air India’s official website or its mobile app. Here is how to access the offer: Enter your departure city, destination and travel dates.

Select “Student” from the “Concession Type” dropdown menu.

Check the eligible student fares displayed for your journey.

Review the fare conditions, baggage allowance and other applicable terms before completing the booking. Students should make their bookings by October 20, 2026, to access the limited-period domestic discount.