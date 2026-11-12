Cleaner air, yes, but what about healthier lungs?
The medical evidence is encouraging, although there are important qualifications. Dr Manav Manchanda, director (Respiratory and Sleep Medicine), Asian Hospital, says air purifiers can meaningfully improve indoor air quality, particularly where outdoor pollution remains high. "There is credible clinical evidence that portable HEPA air purifiers can reduce indoor concentrations of fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs," he said.
Some studies have reported improvements in asthma symptoms and peak flow readings, particularly among children and people with existing respiratory conditions.
Dr Neetu Jain, senior consultant (Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at PSRI Hospital, makes an important distinction. "We must distinguish between reducing exposure and preventing disease," she says. Fine particulate matter can contribute to airway inflammation and worsen respiratory conditions. Reducing indoor pollution may benefit certain patients, particularly those with asthma and allergies. However, long-term evidence that household purifiers prevent chronic respiratory diseases remains insufficient.