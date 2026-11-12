The consumer response has been swift. "Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week," says a spokesperson for the e-commerce platform. According to the company, shoppers are using Rufus, its personalised AI shopping assistant, to identify models based on room size, filter type and features such as live AQI sensors. The company has expanded its selection on Amazon Now, offering brands such as Philips, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes for delivery within minutes in more than 120 cities.