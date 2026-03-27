Airport-led boom: Property prices along Yamuna Expressway triple in 5 yrs

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has triggered a sharp real estate price appreciation across the Noida housing market, with property values along the Yamuna Expressway corridor tripling in the last five years, according a report by online proptech platform Square Yards.

As per the report titled “Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty”, apartment prices have nearly tripled between 2020 and 2025, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5x, with select micro-markets witnessing up to 5x growth.

At the centre of this transformation is the Noida International Airport—a massive greenfield project spread over 5,000 hectares with an estimated cost of ₹30,000 crore. Once fully operational, it is expected to handle up to 225 million passengers annually, making it one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs.

But the real story for investors lies beyond aviation. The airport is being developed as part of a much larger ecosystem that includes logistics parks, manufacturing clusters, fintech hubs, and residential townships. This integrated development model—often referred to as an “aerotropolis”—is designed to create a self-sustaining economic zone rather than just a transit point. Supported by improvements in livability, employment generation, and infrastructure upgrades, this growth trend is projected to continue, with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years, the report added. “The Noida real estate market is currently at a pivotal moment, balancing its local roots with global ambitions, largely due to the upcoming Jewar International Airport,” said Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards. “The airport is driving the development of a world-class aerotropolis, with significant long-term effects on housing demand, pricing, and investment activity. It demonstrates how strategic infrastructure can reshape regional identity and unlock sustained economic growth,” Shori added.

By 2025, apartments witness a steep spike, while plots begin catching up, indicating improving livability. What the data shows: Sharp price appreciation The numbers highlight just how quickly sentiment has shifted. Average plot prices have surged from around ₹1,100 per sq ft in 2020 to nearly ₹3,000 per sq ft by 2025, with projections touching ₹3,200 by 2027. At the same time, apartment prices have risen from about ₹3,200 per sq ft in 2020 to nearly ₹9,600 per sq ft in 2025, and are expected to cross ₹11,000 per sq ft in the next couple of years.

Interestingly, the nature of demand differs across segments. Plots have seen sharper spikes driven by investor activity, while apartments have grown more steadily, reflecting end-user demand. This divergence is important for investors: early gains are being made in land, but long-term stability is expected to come from residential housing. A key highlight of the report is the region’s planned aerotropolis-led development, positioning it alongside global benchmarks such as Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. This model integrates aviation infrastructure with commercial, industrial, logistics and residential ecosystems to create self-sustaining urban hubs The airport is being developed as the nucleus of a broader economic ecosystem, supported by industrial and manufacturing clusters, logistics hubs, and commercial centres. Enhanced connectivity through expressways and multimodal transit networks is expected to further reduce travel times and strengthen the region’s investment appeal.

The report highlights a structural shift from a peripheral, end-user-driven market to a high-growth real estate investment hotspot. “Before construction accelerated on the Jewar airport project, Noida’s real estate market lagged behind other NCR markets due to delays and developer challenges,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice-President – Research & Insights, Square Yards. “However, with visible progress on the airport and supporting infrastructure, there has been a clear shift in market perception. Developers are actively launching projects, particularly in high-impact zones, to capitalise on this growing opportunity,” Mishra added. As the airport nears operational readiness, it is expected to drive the NCR’s next phase of real estate expansion, transforming the Yamuna Expressway and surrounding regions into high-growth investment destinations, the report concludes.