Ajinkya Rahane's wife buys two flats in Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Rs 25 cr

Radhika Ajinkya Rahane, wife of Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has bought two apartments in Mumbai for Rs 24.76 crore, according to property registration details accessed by Liases Foras, a property consulting firm.

The apartments are located on the 24th floor of the Oceana building on Keluskar Road South in Dadar (West), Mahim. The agreement was registered on October 29, 2026, with Kohinoor Planet Constructions Private Limited as the seller.

The two apartments have a combined RERA carpet area of 3,391.75 sq ft and come with six car parking spaces. The total agreement area is 3,731.58 sq ft.

One of the apartments, has a carpet area of 1,913.41 sq ft and was purchased for Rs 13.97 crore. The flat comes with three car parking spaces. Its proposed date of possession is on or before December 31, 2028.