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Ajinkya Rahane's wife buys two flats in Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Rs 25 cr

Radhika Ajinkya Rahane, wife of Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has purchased two apartments in Mumbai's Oceana building in Shivaji Park.

Radhika Rahane buys 3,392 sq ft across two Mumbai apartments for Rs 24.76 crore
Radhika Rahane buys 3,392 sq ft across two Mumbai apartments for Rs 24.76 crore
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:23 PM IST
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Radhika Ajinkya Rahane, wife of Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has bought two apartments in Mumbai for Rs 24.76 crore, according to property registration details accessed by Liases Foras, a property consulting firm. 
 
The apartments are located on the 24th floor of the Oceana building on Keluskar Road South in Dadar (West), Mahim. The agreement was registered on October 29, 2026, with Kohinoor Planet Constructions Private Limited as the seller.
 
The two apartments have a combined RERA carpet area of 3,391.75 sq ft and come with six car parking spaces. The total agreement area is 3,731.58 sq ft.
 
One of the apartments, has a carpet area of 1,913.41 sq ft and was purchased for Rs 13.97 crore. The flat comes with three car parking spaces. Its proposed date of possession is on or before December 31, 2028. 
The second apartment,  measures 1,478.34 sq ft and was acquired for Rs 10.79 crore. Together, the two apartments have six parking spaces, including four on the second-floor podium level and two in basement level 2.
 
The combined consideration for the two apartments is Rs 24,75,97,750, while the total stamp duty paid is Rs 1,23,79,900. Radhikha availed of the 1 per cent stamp duty concession available to women purchasers under a Maharashtra government circular dated March 31, 2021.
 
Radhika Rahane is an interior designer and social media personality.
 
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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