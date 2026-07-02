Akshay Kumar sells 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for Rs 12.4 cr

Actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential project in Mumbai's Mulund West, for a combined Rs 12.38 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transactions, registered on June 30, 2026, involve apartments on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road. Each apartment has a RERA carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, taking the total deal value to Rs 12.38 crore. Stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh was paid on each transaction, amounting to a combined Rs 74.28 lakh. Both apartments come with three car parking spaces each.

The buyer in both transactions is Sunny Home Care Private Limited. Property records show that Akshay Kumar had originally purchased the apartments from Oberoi Constructions in October 2017. The agreements note that the flats each measure approximately 1,886 sq ft (RERA carpet area) and are located on the 18th floor of Tower B in the Oberoi Enigma project. Oberoi Enigma is a luxury residential development by Oberoi Realty in Mulund West, comprising spacious residences with premium amenities. The project has witnessed several high-value transactions in recent years as demand for luxury housing in Mumbai's central suburbs remains robust.

In June 2026, Akshay Kumar also pared his residential property holdings in Mumbai's Borivali suburb, selling two apartments in the Sky City project for a combined ₹7.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix. The latest transaction comes almost a year after the actor sold two other apartments in the same development. The properties sold in June 2026 comprise two units on the 35th floor of Tower B at Sky City in Borivali (East). The transactions were registered on June 2, 2026, with Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal emerging as the purchaser. The larger apartment, with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was sold for ₹5.75 crore, while an adjoining 252 sq ft unit fetched ₹1.35 crore. The total deal value stood at ₹7.1 crore, with stamp duty payments amounting to ₹35.5 lakh. The units come with a combined three car parking spaces.

Property records show Kumar acquired the apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was purchased for ₹3 crore, while the smaller apartment was bought for approximately ₹67.6 lakh, taking the total acquisition cost to about ₹3.68 crore. The transaction follows a similar sale by Kumar in June 2025, when he sold two apartments in the same Sky City project for around ₹7.1 crore, generating gains of up to 99 per cent over the purchase price. The back-to-back exits highlight the strong appreciation witnessed in select residential projects across Mumbai's western suburbs since the post-pandemic recovery in housing demand.