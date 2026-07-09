All eyes: Are AI-powered smart glasses the next big wearable device?

Kalra believes adoption will depend on one simple factor: "If the technology becomes useful enough for everyday life while remaining comfortable and stylish, consumers will embrace it. That's exactly what happened with smartwatches."

Like any new technology, particularly one that needs to be worn on the face, smart glasses require an adjustment period. Some users may experience mild headaches or eye strain in the early stage, especially if the prescription isn't accurate, the frame doesn't fit properly, or the device is worn continuously for several hours. Models equipped with augmented reality displays may also require the eyes to constantly shift focus between the real world and digital information.