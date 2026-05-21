Amid heatwaves, breathable fabrics reshape summer fashion for Indian women

Summer styling works best when it feels balanced and effortless. According to fashion industry insider Jasveen Kaur, the first thing to consider is the occasion and weather, followed by comfort and breathability. “In India, comfort cannot be compromised in summer. The fabric has to feel good on the skin and allow movement through long days,” she says.

She also believes every outfit should have one strong element or “statement piece” around which the rest of the look is built. “If the silhouette is relaxed, keep the styling cleaner. If the styling is softer, keep the silhouette sharper. Summer dressing looks best when it is simple and not overdone.” But eventually, confidence is what pulls the entire look together. “Confidence is still the best thing you can wear,” she says.