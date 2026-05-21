Amid heatwaves, breathable fabrics reshape summer fashion for Indian women

Mehta believes occasionwear today is becoming softer, easier to move in and far more versatile across functions and destinations. “Saris, co-ords, draped separates and lightweight festive silhouettes are increasingly replacing heavily layered ceremonial dressing,” she says.
She also points to a larger shift in consumer behaviour. “People are becoming more interested in the story behind a garment, how it is made, the craftsmanship involved and the individuality of the piece, rather than simply buying traditional silhouettes for the sake of occasion dressing.”
For summer 2026, her collection Everlight reflects this shift towards lighter celebration dressing. The collection focuses on airy tulles, fluid georgettes, pastel sequins, softened metallics and movement-led silhouettes designed for destination weddings and intimate festivities. Powder blues, muted ivories, blush tones and champagne golds dominate the palette, while delicate mirror work, Banarasi-inspired textures and lightweight embroidery bring together traditional craftsmanship with a softer, more contemporary mood. The collection revisits classic Indian occasionwear through a more wearable lens, creating pieces that feel festive yet relaxed enough for celebrations spread across multiple locations, climates and dress codes.