Anushka Sharma, family buy ₹44 cr of flats in Mumbai’s Godrej Skyshore

Actor Anushka Sharma has purchased a luxury apartment at Godrej Skyshore on Yari Road in Mumbai’s Versova, paying nearly ₹14.9 crore for the property, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction for the flat on the 24th floor of Tower A was registered on July 8, 2026. The apartment has a total area of around 2,153.7 sq ft, including a carpet area of approximately 2,026 sq ft and an exclusive balcony/terrace area of about 128 sq ft.

The apartment has a total area of around 2,153.7 sq ft, including a carpet area of approximately 2,026 sq ft and an exclusive balcony/terrace area of about 128 sq ft.

The apartment was purchased from One-Stop Business Services LLP, with Godrej Properties as the developer. The consideration value was ₹14.9 crore, while the stamp duty paid was ₹74.48 lakh. The apartment comes with three covered basement parking spaces. The agreement indicates that possession of the apartment is scheduled on or before June 30, 2031, suggesting that the purchase is in an under-construction development. The payment schedule in the agreement is linked to construction milestones. Parents buy another apartment in the same tower In a separate transaction registered on the same date, Anushka Sharma’s parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, purchased another flat also on the 24th floor of Tower A at Godrej Skyshore.

The apartment has a total area of approximately 1,577 sq ft, comprising a 1,477.8 sq ft carpet area and around 99.2 sq ft of balcony/terrace space. The value for the second apartment was ₹10.91 crore, with ₹65.45 lakh paid as stamp duty. The apartment comes with two covered basement parking spaces. The agreement also specifies a delivery date of June 30, 2031 or earlier, subject to the terms of the agreement. Combined property purchase worth ₹25.8 crore Taken together, the two transactions represent a property purchase of approximately ₹25.8 crore. The two apartments have a combined total area of about 3,731 sq ft and come with five basement parking spaces.

Based on the registered consideration and carpet area, the two apartments work out to roughly ₹73,500-74,000 per sq ft of carpet area. Godrej Skyshore is being developed by Godrej Properties at Yari Road, Versova. Anushka, Virat also bought ₹18.29-crore flat in same project The purchases at Godrej Skyshore do not end there. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly bought another apartment in the same project for ₹18.29 crore in July 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapskey. The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, with stamp duty of around ₹1.09 crore. This means three apartments on the same 24th floor of Tower A have been purchased by Anushka and her family, with the combined transaction value of the three homes at approximately ₹44.1 crore.