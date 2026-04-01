April 1 financial changes: From take-home salary to tax-filing deadlines

A new financial year brings structural change to personal finances. From take-home salary to new income tax law, the changes effective April 1 shift the focus from headline tax cuts toward stricter compliance and incremental costs.

Salary structure may reduce take-home pay

If the new labour codes are implemented, salaried employees could see a structural change in pay.

Basic salary must be at least 50 per cent of total pay

This raises provident fund (PF) contributions for both employee and employer

Outcome:

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Lower monthly take-home salary

Higher retirement savings and gratuity benefits over time

There is also a change in eligibility for leave, with the minimum working days requirement potentially dropping from 240 to 180 days.

What it means: Cash flow tightens in the short term, but long-term savings improve. New tax law A significant change is the Income Tax Act, 2025 replacing a six-decade-old framework. The intent is simplification, fewer sections, clearer language and a move to a single “tax year” concept instead of the earlier “previous year” and “assessment year”. However, there is no change in tax slabs under either the old or the new regime. The new tax regime will continue as the default. Higher rebate under Section 87A effectively keeps tax liability at zero for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh under the new regime

Standard deduction of Rs 75,000 remains for salaried taxpayers

New TDS forms replace Form 16 and 16A with Form 130 and 131

Income tax return deadlines ITR-3 and ITR-4 deadline extended to August 31

ITR-1 and ITR-2 remain due by July 31

Revised return window extended to March 31, with penalties after December What it means: Compliance becomes simpler on paper, but tax outgo remains largely unchanged. The choice between old and new regimes will still depend on deductions. Strict PAN rules PAN-related norms are becoming stricter, signalling a push towards cleaner data tracking. Key changes include: Aadhaar alone will no longer suffice as proof of date of birth

Additional documents such as a passport, Class 10 certificate or birth certificate will be required

PAN details will need to match Aadhaar records exactly

New application forms will replace existing ones

What it means: Applying for or updating a PAN becomes more documentation-heavy. Errors in Aadhaar data could now delay tax and banking processes. Banking Banks are revising ATM and cash withdrawal rules, and these incremental charges can add up. UPI ATM withdrawals will now count within free monthly limits Beyond free transactions, charges of around Rs 23 per withdrawal apply Some banks are also: Reducing daily withdrawal limits Charging penalties for failed transactions due to low balance What it means: Frequent cash users will need to plan withdrawals more carefully or shift to digital payments to avoid fees.

TCS changes Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rules have been rationalised, particularly for international spending. Overseas tour packages now attract a flat 2 per cent TCS (earlier 5–20 per cent)

Education and medical remittances under LRS also see lower TCS rates

Some domestic categories like scrap and minerals see higher TCS rates What it means: Sending money abroad or booking international travel becomes less cash-flow intensive upfront. Investment rules A key tweak affects Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Tax-free maturity benefit will now apply only to bonds bought directly from RBI issuances SGBs bought via exchanges may attract capital gains tax

What it means: The route of investment now affects taxation, not just the asset class. Everyday costs Several changes will affect routine expenses: FASTag annual pass fee rises to Rs 3,075

Railway ticket cancellation rules tighten, reducing refund windows

LPG and fuel prices may be revised in line with global trends What it means: No single sharp increase, but cumulative impact on monthly budgets. Taken together, the April 1 changes are not about giving taxpayers more relief but about tightening the system: Simpler tax structure, but fewer loopholes Higher transparency through PAN-Aadhaar alignment

Better long-term savings via salary restructuring

Incremental monetisation via banking and service charges