Arbitrage funds: Investors in higher tax bracket may invest for 6-12 months

On the other hand, investors with a horizon of less than six months should avoid these funds. Such investors should consider overnight funds, liquid funds, and possibly ultra-short duration funds. According to Agrawal, investors in lower tax brackets are also better off choosing debt funds because the post-tax differential with arbitrage funds would be minimal for them. “Individuals with a five-year or higher horizon should choose balanced advantage funds, multi-asset allocation funds, or pure equity funds,” says Singh.