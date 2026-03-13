Arbitrage funds: Investors in higher tax bracket may invest for 6-12 months

Tax treatment makes them popular
Tax treatment has boosted their appeal. “Arbitrage funds qualify as equity funds for tax purposes because they maintain over 65 per cent gross equity exposure,” says Belapurkar. By contrast, debt mutual funds are taxed at the slab rate. “The downside risk is minimal, and the post-tax return can be meaningfully higher than that from bank fixed deposits or debt mutual funds,” says Nitin Agrawal, chief executive officer (CEO), Mutual Funds, InCred Money.
What caused the dip in inflows
One reason is a temporary compression in arbitrage spreads. “Compression in arbitrage spreads reduced price differentials between the cash and futures markets and made these strategies less rewarding,” says D P Singh, joint chief executive officer (CEO), SBI Mutual Fund.