As credit card benefits decline, leverage offers to earn more rewards

“While minor tweaks were routine, sharp devaluations are recent, emerging from 2023 and accelerating into 2025–26, with more frequent and aggressive changes,” says Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth.

According to Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar, credit card benefits have been gradually rationalised over the past 12–18 months, with early signs in 2025 such as tighter lounge access, capped fuel perks, and spend exclusions.

“In 2026, issuers are undertaking a broader reset, moving from isolated tweaks to linking rewards more closely with meaningful spends and usage,” says Shetty. He adds that rewards are shifting from broad perks to conditional value with caps and restrictions, making it essential for users to reassess whether their card still fits their spending.

The trend is most visible in mid-to-premium cards, where earlier benefits were generous and are now being tightened. “Even premium cards are not immune. Entry-level cards already had limited benefits, so the impact there is less noticeable,” says Vira.

Changes are now more visible, with benefits tied to higher spends, specific categories, and usage patterns. “The shift isn’t just cost control, it’s aligning rewards with profitable use, leaving less room for passive benefits and requiring more active, consistent spending to extract value,” says Shetty.

Experts say there is a clear acceleration in 2026. “Incremental changes have turned into a structured reset, with issuers redesigning how rewards are earned and unlocked,” says Shetty.

Premium cards have seen the sharpest cuts, especially in travel perks, lounge access, reward transfers, and milestones. “These were historically the most generous features, so any changes here tend to stand out,” says Shetty.

He adds that mid-tier cards are witnessing a more measured tightening, with lower cashback caps, more exclusions across spend categories, and higher thresholds to unlock benefits. “Rewards are being aligned more closely with usage, but how that plays out depends on the segment. The higher the starting benefit, the sharper the visible adjustment,” says Shetty.