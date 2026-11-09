AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.4% on FDs; senior citizens get 7.9%

AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.40 per cent per annum on fixed deposits (FDs) for regular customers and 7.90 per cent for senior citizens, with the highest rates available on deposits with tenures ranging from 30 months and one day to 36 months.

Key highlights of AU Small Finance Bank's FD rates:

Regular Customers (Below 60 years): Interest rates of up to 7.40% p.a.

Senior Citizens (60 years and above): Interest rates of up to 7.90% p.a.

Attractive Tenure Options: Fixed Deposits available across tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

The revised festive-season offering comes as banks compete for retail deposits amid changing interest-rate conditions. For customers looking for predictable returns, fixed deposits remain an option to earn assured interest over a specified period, although investors should compare rates across banks, tenure requirements and premature withdrawal conditions before committing their money.

Under AU Small Finance Bank's latest FD structure, regular customers below 60 years can earn up to 7.40 per cent annually, while eligible resident senior citizens aged 60 years and above can earn up to 7.90 per cent. The bank offers deposit tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. The highest advertised rates apply to the 30-month-and-one-day to 36-month tenure bucket. The additional 0.50 percentage point offered to senior citizens can make a difference for retirees and older depositors who depend on interest income, particularly when investing larger sums. For instance, a senior citizen investing Rs 5 lakh at 7.90 per cent for a three-year period would earn approximately Rs 1.19 lakh in interest over the tenure, assuming annual compounding and no premature withdrawal. The actual maturity amount will depend on the bank's applicable interest calculation and payout option.

However, investors should not choose an FD solely on the basis of its headline rate. The effective return depends on the tenure, whether interest is paid monthly, quarterly or at maturity, and the tax treatment of interest income. FD interest is taxable according to the depositor's income-tax slab, which can reduce post-tax returns, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. Depositors should also check the bank's premature withdrawal rules and applicable penalties. Locking money into a longer-tenure FD may offer a higher rate but could reduce flexibility if funds are needed before maturity. A laddering strategy, in which investments are spread across different maturities, can help investors balance liquidity and returns.