August financial checklist: Key tax, banking and market changes to track

August has begun with a series of changes and deadlines that could affect taxpayers, investors, borrowers and bank customers.

While many of the changes are administrative, missing an important deadline or overlooking a rule update could lead to penalties, higher charges or inconvenience.

From the next income tax return (ITR) filing deadline to changes in stock market trading, banking services and railway ticket booking, here are the key financial developments to keep an eye on this month.

August 31 is the next major ITR deadline

With the July 31 deadline for salaried taxpayers now behind us, the focus has shifted to taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for the assessment year 2026-27.

The August 31 deadline applies to taxpayers who are not liable for a tax audit, including: Self-employed professionals

Freelancers and consultants

Small business owners Eligible taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE of the Income-tax Act Many futures and options (F&O) and intraday traders filing under ITR-3, where applicable Missing the deadline could prove expensive. Taxpayers may have to pay a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F, while interest under Section 234A may also apply if any tax remains unpaid. Filing on time also helps avoid delays in processing refunds and maintaining tax compliance.

RBI policy decision may influence loan and deposit rates The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI-MPC) began its three-day meeting on August 3, with the policy decision scheduled for August 5. Although economists largely expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged, borrowers and depositors will closely watch the RBI's commentary on inflation, liquidity and economic growth. Any change in the policy stance could eventually influence: Home loan EMIs

Personal and vehicle loan interest rates

Fixed deposit (FD) returns

Overall borrowing costs in the banking system Even if rates remain unchanged, the RBI's guidance often shapes banks' lending and deposit strategies over the coming months.

Sebi's new trading framework takes effect Investors in the stock market will also notice an important operational change from August 3. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a Closing Auction Session (CAS) for F&O-eligible stocks to improve price discovery and make closing prices more transparent. Under the revised framework: Regular equity trading in F&O-eligible stocks will continue until 3:15 pm

A Closing Auction Session will determine the official closing price Equity derivatives (F&O) trading has been extended by 10 minutes and will now continue until 3:40 pm The pre-open market session timings have also been revised The changes are primarily aimed at improving market efficiency and aligning Indian markets more closely with international practices. While long-term investors may not notice a significant difference in their day-to-day investing, traders and institutional investors are expected to be more directly affected.

CKYC 2.0 rollout aims to reduce repeated KYC Another important development this month is the rollout of the upgraded Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 framework. The new system is designed to make verified KYC records available across financial institutions after customer consent. In practical terms, this means customers may no longer have to repeatedly submit the same identity and address documents while opening accounts or investing with different financial institutions such as: Banks

Mutual fund companies

Insurance companies

NBFCs

Pension providers The rollout is expected to simplify customer onboarding and reduce paperwork over time.

Some banking charges are changing Several banks have revised selected service charges from August 1. For instance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has increased its SMS alert charge to 30 paise per message, subject to a monthly cap. Banks may also revise charges relating to debit cards, account maintenance and other banking services. Customers should check the latest schedule of charges issued by their respective banks to avoid unexpected deductions. Axis Bank revises premium credit card benefits Customers using Axis Bank's Magnus for Burgundy credit card should also note changes effective from August 28.

Among the key revisions: Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) markup will increase from 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent

Reward points on toll transactions and gift card purchases will be discontinued

Airport lounge access through Priority Pass will be revised Cardholders planning overseas travel or relying on reward benefits may want to review the updated terms before using the card. Tatkal ticket booking process changes Indian Railways has also introduced a token-based Tatkal booking system at reservation counters from August 1. The revised process is intended to reduce crowding and make bookings more organised by allowing passengers to complete the booking process more efficiently through a structured token system.