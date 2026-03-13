Aurum PropTech sells Navi Mumbai buildings for ₹112 cr to fund AI push

Aurum PropTech Ltd has sold two commercial buildings in Navi Mumbai for about ₹112 crore, with the company planning to use the proceeds to prepay debt and accelerate investments in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its proptech platforms.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board has approved the sale of buildings Q5 and Q6 located at Millennium Business Park.

The assets have a book value of ₹27 crore, and the transaction is expected to generate a significant profit for the company.

Debt reduction plans

Following the completion of the sale, Aurum PropTech said it is likely to become debt-free, as part of the proceeds will be used to prepay its Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) facility of ₹56 crore.

The company said the move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its balance sheet while reallocating capital toward technology-driven growth. Push towards AI-driven proptech Aurum PropTech said the transaction aligns with its long-term strategy to build AI-powered digital platforms for the real estate ecosystem. The company plans to deploy artificial intelligence across its core business segments including rental housing, real estate distribution and capital solutions. According to Onkar Shetye, AI will play a central role in improving efficiency across multiple real estate functions. “Aurum plans to deploy artificial intelligence across its core segments of rental, distribution and capital. AI will enhance tenant acquisition, enable dynamic pricing, improve property management and automate leasing processes in the rental housing segment,” Shetye said.