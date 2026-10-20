Axis Bank, Visa offer up to 20% off on festive purchases across 100+ brands

Axis Bank has partnered with Visa to offer discounts of up to 20 per cent on eligible credit card purchases and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions during the festive season. The campaign covers more than 100 offers across electronics, mobile phones, travel, fashion and lifestyle categories, according to the bank's October 19 announcement.

The offers are available to eligible Axis Bank Visa credit cardholders and include discounts and EMI benefits. Participating brands include electronics makers LG, Samsung and Sony; mobile phone brands Vivo and Oppo; travel platforms MakeMyTrip and ixigo; airline Air India; and fashion and lifestyle labels such as Burberry, Boss, Coach and Tory Burch.

However, the bank's announcement does not specify the individual discount amounts, minimum transaction values, maximum discount limits or validity periods for each merchant. Cardholders will need to check the applicable terms and conditions before making a purchase. What do the festive offers cover? Axis Bank and Visa have grouped the campaign around several spending categories, allowing customers to use eligible credit cards for purchases and bookings across different merchants. Electronics: Offers cover brands such as LG, Samsung and Sony. Mobile phones: Vivo and Oppo are among the participating brands. Travel: MakeMyTrip, ixigo and Air India are included. Fashion and lifestyle: Participating labels include Burberry, Boss, Coach and Tory Burch.

The bank has not disclosed a merchant-wise breakdown of the offers in its announcement. Customers should therefore not assume that every participating brand offers a 20 per cent discount or that the same terms apply to all transactions. The campaign, titled 'Dil Se Open Celebrations 2026', is being promoted through digital platforms, social media, outdoor advertising, direct customer communication, ATMs and the bank's branch network. Should customers use credit cards to maximise festive savings? Festive discounts can help reduce the cost of planned purchases, particularly when consumers are buying expensive electronics, replacing mobile phones or booking travel. But the advertised maximum discount does not necessarily translate into the same level of savings on every transaction.

Customers should check the following before using their cards. Maximum discount: A 20 per cent discount may be subject to a cap. Check the maximum amount that can be saved on a transaction. Minimum spending requirement: Some offers may require customers to spend a specified amount to qualify. Eligible transactions: Verify whether the benefit applies to full payment, EMI purchases or both, and whether particular card variants are excluded. EMI costs: Check the interest rate, processing fee and total repayment amount. An EMI option should not automatically be treated as interest-free. Other discounts: Confirm whether the bank offer can be combined with merchant discounts, coupons or other promotions.

For example, a 20 per cent discount on a purchase worth Rs 20,000 would amount to Rs 4,000 if the full discount applies without any cap or exclusion. If the offer has a lower maximum discount, the actual saving would be smaller. Customers should also distinguish between an upfront discount and an EMI offer. An EMI facility spreads payments over a period, but it does not necessarily reduce the overall cost of a purchase unless the applicable terms provide a genuine financial benefit. What does the partnership mean for cardholders? The campaign comes as banks and payment networks compete to make credit cards more useful for everyday spending and larger festive purchases. Merchant-linked offers can encourage customers to route transactions through a particular card, while EMI options can make high-value purchases easier to spread across monthly payments.