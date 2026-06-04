BaaS lowers entry cost of EV ownership, but may not always be cheaper

What should you do?
Before opting for BaaS, buyers should compare the upfront savings with the total recurring payments they are likely to incur over their expected ownership period. They should also check the minimum monthly usage assumption, per-kilometre charge, lock-in period, if any, warranty coverage, exclusions, battery health thresholds and resale transfer process before opting for this model.
Finally, purchase an insurance cover. “Purchase a zero depreciation cover and a battery protector cover so that the most important component of the vehicle is comprehensively protected,” says Paras Pasricha, head - motor insurance, Policybazaar.