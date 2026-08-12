Balanced hybrid MFs suit moderate-risk investors with five-year horizon

Investors should ideally stay invested for a minimum of three years, though five years or more is ideal. “Investing for less than three years may expose investors to market volatility without giving the equity portion enough time to recover and compound,” says Bhatia.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist

• Holding period must be more than 24 months for gains to qualify as long-term capital gains (LTCG)• LTCG is taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation• Holding period of 24 months or less qualifies as short-term capital gain (STCG)• STCG is taxed at the applicable income-tax slab rate• Gains do not qualify for the ₹1.25 lakh LTCG exemption associated with equity-oriented funds• Income distributed under the IDCW (income distribution cum capital withdrawal) option is taxable in the investor’s hands at the applicable tax rate