Bali, Vietnam trip? 8 forex mistakes that can quietly eat into your budget

You may have planned your flights, hotels and sightseeing down to the last rupee, only to lose money by exchanging cash at an airport, converting leftover Thai baht into Vietnamese dong, or accepting an INR conversion on a card machine.

And if your itinerary covers Thailand, Bali and Vietnam, there is another complication: you are dealing with three different currencies, different levels of cash acceptance and different digital-payment ecosystems.

For Indian travellers increasingly stitching together multiple Southeast Asian destinations in one holiday, forex planning needs to become part of the travel budget — not an afterthought.

“Multi-destination Southeast Asia itineraries are only going to get more popular with Indian travellers. A little forex planning before departure, currency by currency, is a small effort that protects a meaningful part of the travel budget,” said Amit Talwar, CEO, Niyoforex.

Don't think of your trip budget as one big forex amount

Suppose you are planning a 10-day holiday covering Bangkok, Bali and Ho Chi Minh City, with a total spending budget of ₹1.5 lakh, excluding flights and hotels.

It may be tempting to simply convert the entire amount into US dollars or one foreign currency before leaving India.

That can be an expensive approach.

Thailand uses the Thai baht, Indonesia uses the Indonesian rupiah, while Vietnam uses the Vietnamese dong. Converting your rupees into dollars and then dollars into local currency can mean paying a spread more than once.

Talwar recommends thinking about the trip country by country and day by day.

For example, instead of saying:

“I need ₹1.5 lakh worth of forex.”

Break it down into:

Bangkok: ₹50,000

Bali: ₹50,000

Ho Chi Minh City: ₹50,000

You can then decide how much of each country's spending should be in cash and how much should remain on a forex card.

"Start with a day-wise itinerary broken down by country, since each destination has its own currency and cost pattern: Thailand (Thai Baht), Vietnam (Vietnamese Dong), Bali/Indonesia (Indonesian Rupiah), Cambodia (Cambodian Riel, though US Dollars are widely accepted for larger spends), and Sri Lanka (Sri Lankan Rupee).

On a 10-day trip split across Bangkok, Bali and Ho Chi Minh City, for instance, I'd recommend converting roughly a third of the budget into each destination's local currency in advance and buying each currency directly rather than routing through US Dollars first, since every extra conversion adds another spread. The easier way to solve this in practice, though, is to carry a multi-currency forex card," Talwar told Business Standard.

For travellers visiting multiple countries, a multi-currency forex card can also reduce the need to physically carry several currencies.

How much cash should you actually carry?

Carrying a wallet stuffed with foreign currency isn't necessarily safer — or cheaper.

The right cash-card mix depends on the destination.

"The right cash-to-card split depends heavily on which countries are on the itinerary, since Southeast Asia's digital-payment maturity varies a lot from one to the next. A good starting discipline is to simply ask, for each destination, whether it leans card-heavy or cash-heavy, and plan your split around that before you land, rather than figuring it out on the ground," said Talwar.

Thailand and Bali: More card and digital-payment friendly, particularly in hotels, malls, restaurants and tourist areas.

Vietnam and Cambodia: Cash remains important for street food, local markets, small vendors, tuk-tuks and homestays.

Sri Lanka: Travellers need to be particularly careful about currency rules; direct retail payments in foreign currency are not permitted.

A practical starting point suggested by Talwar is to keep around 25-30% of your daily spending budget in local cash, with the balance on a forex card.

"As a rule of thumb, I'd suggest keeping 25–30% of the daily budget in local cash for markets, transport and small vendors, and the rest on a forex card for hotels, bigger purchases and safety. On a ₹1,50,000 trip covering Thailand and Bali, that's roughly ₹37,500–45,000 in local cash split across Baht and Rupiah, with the remainder loaded on a card. And regardless of how you split cash and cards day to day, it's worth keeping a portion of funds parked digitally on the forex card as an emergency reserve - it's there even if your cash gets lost, stolen, or simply runs low at the wrong moment," explained Talwar.

Example: ₹1.5 lakh Thailand-Bali trip

If you have budgeted ₹1.5 lakh for spending:

25-30% in cash = ₹37,500-₹45,000

The remaining ₹1.05 lakh-₹1.125 lakh can be kept on a forex card, depending on your itinerary and payment needs.

Don't treat the cash figure as a rigid rule, though. If your itinerary is mostly shopping malls and hotels, you may need less cash. If you plan to spend several days exploring markets, street-food areas or smaller towns, you may need more.

Talwar also recommends keeping part of the money loaded on the forex card as an emergency reserve rather than carrying all of it in your wallet.

That way, if your cash is lost or stolen, you still have access to funds.

Don't assume your Indian UPI will work everywhere

Digital payments have transformed travel across Southeast Asia, but there is an important catch for Indian travellers: a payment system being widely accepted locally does not necessarily mean an Indian payment app can use it.

For example, Indonesia's QRIS cross-border system is connected with several countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and China.

That does not mean an Indian traveller can automatically use every QRIS merchant with an Indian UPI app.So if you are travelling to Bali, don't arrive assuming that you can leave your cash and forex card at home because “everything works on QR”.

Carry a backup.

Airport exchange counter can be an expensive mistake

One of the easiest ways to blow your forex budget is to wait until you reach the airport.

According to Talwar, airport forex counters can charge mark-ups of around 3-5% for major currencies, with the spread potentially rising to 6-10% for less commonly stocked currencies or during peak travel periods.

Consider a traveller exchanging ₹1 lakh.

At a 3% mark-up, that is effectively:

₹3,000 lost

At 5%:

₹5,000 lost

At 10%:

₹10,000 lost

That's money you could have spent on a nice dinner, airport transfer or an additional activity — before the holiday has even started.

Talwar recommends buying forex five to seven days before departure, giving travellers time to compare rates between authorised providers rather than accepting whatever rate is available at the airport.

And make sure you use an RBI-authorised dealer or money changer.

One card-machine mistake can also cost you

You are at a restaurant in Bangkok. The bill comes to 4,000 baht.

The card machine asks:

“Pay in THB or INR?”

It may look convenient to choose INR because you know exactly what you are paying.

But this is where Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) can become expensive.

Talwar says travellers should generally choose to be charged in the local currency, rather than accepting conversion into INR at the merchant terminal.

Why?

Because the merchant or payment provider sets the conversion rate, which can include an additional mark-up.

So in Bangkok, choose THB.

In Bali, choose IDR.

In Vietnam, choose VND.

Your card issuer then handles the currency conversion.

Don't buy dollars just because you are going to Southeast Asia

Another common mistake is buying US dollars because they are perceived as a “universal travel currency” and then converting them into local currencies after reaching the destination.

That means potentially paying for two currency conversions:

INR → USD → THB

instead of:

INR → THB

The same issue can arise when travelling across several countries and repeatedly exchanging leftover currency.

Suppose you finish your Thailand leg with ₹5,000 worth of baht.

You convert it into dollars.

Then, in Vietnam, you convert those dollars into dong.

Each conversion involves a spread.

Do that repeatedly across three countries and small leakages can add up.

The better approach is to estimate your spending for each destination and buy the relevant currency or use a multi-currency card.

Don't over-carry cash either

There is another side to the equation.

Trying to be “extra safe” by carrying ₹1 lakh worth of foreign currency can also backfire.

You risk:

Theft or loss

Having too much leftover currency

Paying another spread when converting it back

Getting stuck with a currency you won't use again

