Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on November 9? Check details

Bank branches across several parts of India will remain closed on Monday on account of Diwali-related festivities, including Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day. However, the holiday will not apply uniformly across the country, with banks continuing to operate in several cities.

Customers of public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank, should check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regional holiday calendar before visiting a branch.

According to the RBI's November 2026 holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed on Monday in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow. The closures are being observed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

The holiday is not a nationwide closure. Bank branches in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad are scheduled to operate on November 9, although some of these centres have holidays on subsequent dates. When will banks reopen after November 9? Banks in cities observing the November 9 holiday are expected to resume regular branch operations on Tuesday, November 10, subject to their local holiday schedules. However, the festive break will continue in some parts of the country. According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on November 10 in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

On Wednesday, November 11, bank branches in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will remain closed for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 24,950; VIX drops 9% For customers in Uttar Pradesh, this means branches in Kanpur and Lucknow will observe holidays on November 9 and 11, while November 10 is not listed as a bank holiday in these centres. Which banking services will remain available today? Although physical bank branches will be shut in the cities observing the holiday, customers can continue to access several banking services through digital channels.

These include: UPI payments: Customers can send and receive money through UPI applications and their respective bank apps. Internet and mobile banking: Services such as checking account balances, viewing statements, making payments and transferring funds can generally be accessed online. NEFT and RTGS: Electronic fund transfers remain available round the clock, including on bank holidays. ATM services: Customers can withdraw cash, check balances and use other ATM facilities, subject to cash availability and machine operations. However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as depositing or withdrawing cash over the counter, submitting documents and accessing locker facilities, will not be available at branches observing the holiday.