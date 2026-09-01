Bank holidays in September 2026: Check the complete list for this month

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on several days in September 2026 due to festivals, regional celebrations and other occasions.

Bank holidays vary across cities and states, so a holiday observed in one region may not apply elsewhere. Customers are advised to check the RBI’s holiday list for their city before visiting a bank branch.

Full list of bank holidays in September 2026

September 4: Janmashtami- Applicable in many cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.

September 11: Holiday in Jaipur only due to elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Guwahati. September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi- Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada. September 15: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (day 2) — Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji. September 21: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi- Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram. September 22: Karma Puja- Ranchi. September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji- Jammu and Srinagar. September 25: Indrajatra- Gangtok. More about bank holidays in September 2026 Per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, alongside regional and national holidays. ALSO READ: September tax calendar: Key TDS, advance tax and tax audit deadlines Since the holiday schedule varies by region and city, customers should note that closures may not apply nationwide. In September 2026, bank weekend closures fall on September 12 and September 26.